 Lady Gaga Thanks Fans For Artpop Act II Campaign - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo

Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Lady Gaga Thanks Fans For Artpop Act II Campaign

by Music-News.com on April 14, 2021

in News

Lady Gaga has recalled being in “desperate pain” making 2013’s ‘Artpop’, and thanked fans for “celebrating” the record by campaigning for Volume II.

Lady Gaga has responded to the campaign for ‘Act II’, which subsequently saw #buyARTPOPoniTunes go viral on Twitter.

Gaga has been left with a “tremendous warmth” in her heart seeing the love her Little Monsters have for the LP, which she hailed as “ahead of its time” and admitted felt like “destruction” at the time.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: “The petition to #buyARTPOPoniTunes for a volume II has inspired such a tremendous warmth in my heart. Making this album was like heart surgery, I was desperate, in pain, and poured my heart into electronic music that slammed harder than any drug I could find … I fell apart after I released this album. Thank you for celebrating something that once felt like destruction. We always believed it was ahead of its time. Years later turns out, sometimes, artists know. And so do little monsters. Paws up (sic)”

The 35-year-old superstar was alerted to the campaign – which led to ‘Artpop’ hitting number three in the US chart – by DJ White Shadow, who produced much of the album.

At the time of writing, more than 39,000 signatures are calling for ‘Artpop Act II’ to be released.

The companion LP was due to contain unheard tracks from the beloved era.

Meanwhile, two years ago, Lady Gaga the headlines when she vowed to remove her ‘Artpop’ R. Kelly duet ‘Do What U Want’ from “all streaming services” following the allegations of sexual misconduct made against the R&B star.

The Grammy-winner made the decision to dissociate herself from the track and apologised for working with him after a host of women made allegations against Kelly in the Lifetime documentary series, ‘Surviving R. Kelly’, all of which the 54-year-old singer profusely denied.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

george
george To Reform For ‘Polyserena’ Album 20th Anniversary

george will reform for shows in Brisbane to mark the 20th anniversary of their ‘Polyserena’ album.

1 day ago
The Libertines, music news, noise11.com
The Libertines Announce Their Reformation

The Libertines have announced the 'Giddy Up A Ding-Dong Tour’.

1 day ago
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan Withdraws From American Idol After Testing Positive To Coronavirus

Paula Abdul is returning to American Idol to sub for sick judge Luke Bryan. The country singer will miss the talent contest's first live show of the season after contracting Covid-19.

2 days ago
Justin-Bieber-performs-at-Cockatoo-Island-photo-by-Ros-OGorman
Justin Bieber Plays School Concert In LA

Justin Bieber delighted elementary school children in Los Angeles on Thursday by staging a surprise mini-concert outdoors.

2 days ago
Justin Bieber in Sydney
Australian Charts: Justin Bieber ‘Justice’ Is No 1

Justin Bieber returns to the No.1 spot this week with his sixth album "Justice" for a second week at the top in Australia.

3 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Previews Colbie Caillat Duet

Taylor Swift is dropping reworked Fearless tracks left, right, and centre as she prepares to re-release the album on Friday.

5 days ago
will.i.am photo by Ros O'Gorman
will.i.am Creates Hi-Tech Face Mask

will.i.am has created a futuristic face covering to help people protect themselves and others during the Covid-19 pandemic.

6 days ago