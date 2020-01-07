 Lana Del Rey Delays Spoken Word Album - Noise11.com
Lana Del Rey, music news, Noise11.com

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey Delays Spoken Word Album

by Tim Cashmere on January 7, 2020

in News

Lana Del Rey was due to release a spoken word album this week, but has delayed it by a month after her family was robbed.

Rey revealed the news in a tweet, saying “it’s an interesting project” and she’s “looking forward to having it out”.

The “everything going on” she refers to is her sister getting robbed over the holiday period. Her sister is the photographer Chuck Grant who lost rare and original prints in the robbery. There is a “no questions asked” reward on offer for the safe return of her portfolio.

There is also talk of a Lana Del Rey music album on the way. Last year she told The Times of London she was already working on her next album and that it would be titled White Hot Forever.

Check out Lana Del Rey’s Fuck It I Love You below:

