Lana Del Rey Pleads For The Return Of Stolen Mementos

Lana Del Rey has appealed for the safe return of artwork and “family mementos”.

Lana took to Twitter on Thursday night to appeal to the thief to return the work back to either herself or her sister Chuck Grant “for a no questions asked reward”.

“This week, family mementos including my sisters entire retrospective were taken,” she wrote. “I’d love to encourage whoever took it to please consider sending any of the scans of her previous work back to us for a no questions asked reward.”

She added: “The work we lost can’t be reproduced and exists nowhere but where it was.”

Del Rey’s younger sibling is a professional photographer based out of Los Angeles and New York City, whose work has appeared in music magazines such as Fader, Vice, and Rolling Stone.

She has also worked on several videos with her sister, for hits including Mariners Apartment Complex, Venice Bitch, and Norman Fucking Rockwell.

