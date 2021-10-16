Lance Bass and Michael Turchin Are Parents To Twins - Noise11.com

Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin have become parents to twins.

The NSYNC star took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that their twins were born via surrogate on Wednesday.

“The baby dragons have arrived!! (heart emojis) I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!” he wrote in the caption.

In his post, Bass shared pictures of the twins’ birth certificates, which revealed that they were born one minute apart on Wednesday afternoon at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, Washington. They have welcomed a son named Alexander James and a daughter named Violet Betty.

Lance married the visual artist in December 2014 after almost four years of dating. They announced in an interview with People in June that they were expecting boy/girl twins after years of struggling to become parents, with them previously revealing an earlier surrogate had suffered a miscarriage in 2020.

The singer also shared that they were already settled on their children’s names.

“We’re pretty set on what we think we’re going to call them. It could change by October, but right now we’re looking at family names,” he said. “We like our other names, also our grandparents have really great names. We’re kind of putting those together because it would be nice to be able to pass down some family names to them.”

