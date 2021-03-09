Laneway Music Presents Welcome Back Melbourne At The Thornbury Theatre - Noise11.com

Laneway Music has teamed Dollsquad, Radio KSG and Charlie Marshall & The Body Electric.

Here is a taste of what you are in for:

Dollsquad

All-girl (can we still say that) group Dollsquard has been described as The Runaways on steroids’, ‘Suzi Quatro goes punk’ or a ‘1960’s version of The Clash’, but they are no imitators.

Radio KSG

The Kent Steedman Group (Radio KSG) features Kent Steedman, a founding member of Celebrate Rifles and Jim Moginie’s Family Dog. KSG also features Laneway Music founder, Vincent Donato, Russell Baricevic of Bored and Pray TV with Hellman vocalist, Ben Brown out front.

Charlie Marshall & The Body Electric

Charlie was a member of 80s punk band Harem Scarem. The Body Electric has members from The Dirty Three, Avalanches, Beasts of Bourbon, Hunters and Collectors, Surrealists, Chris Wilson and The Moodists, Hugo Race & The True Spirit.

Tickets are strictly limited to 150 with the venue running in limited capacity mode,

so get in quick!

Saturday, March 20 @ 7.30pm

The Thornbury Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets are from $20 and are available now via

thornburytheatre.oztix.com.au

