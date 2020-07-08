Legendary Drummer Joe Porcaro Dies Aged 90

Joe Porcaro, a one-time musician for Rosemary Clooney, has died at age 90.

Joe is the father Toto members Steve, Jeff and Mike Porcaro. Jeff died in 1992. Mike in 2015. Joe was often a guest musician on Toto albums. He played on the song ‘Africa’ for his sons.

Joe Porcaro also played on albums for Nancy Sinatra, Donna Summer, The Monkees, Bonnie Raitt, Boz Scaggs, Randy Crawford, Olivia Newton-John, Barbra Streisand, Madonna, Glen Campbell, Richard Marx and Sergio Mendes.

Steve Porcaro announced his father’s passing on Facebook.

The Porcaro Family is heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Patriarch, Joe Porcaro. Surrounded by his wife Eileen and his family, Joe passed peacefully in his sleep on July 6 at 11:37 PM Please allow a few days before reaching out with phone calls and texts. Given the enormous amount of people who Joe considered family and whose lives Joe has impacted, it would be overwhelming to respond just now. Please know that we so appreciate your love, thoughts, friendship and can’t wait to celebrate his amazing life with all of you.

The Porcaro Family is heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Patriarch, Joe Porcaro. Surrounded by his wife… Posted by Steve Porcaro on Tuesday, 7 July 2020

