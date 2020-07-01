 Lenny Kravitz To Release His Memoirs - Noise11.com
Lenny Kravitz - Photo by Nadine Koupaei

Lenny Kravitz To Release His Memoirs

by Music-News.com on July 2, 2020

in News

Lenny Kravitz will detail his childhood up through the release of his 1989 debut album in a forthcoming memoir, titled Let Love Rule.

Kravitz was 25 when he released his first collection, also titled Let Love Rule, and his new book, set to be published in October via Henry Holt and Company, explores the rocker’s formative years, and his beginnings in the music industry.

In a statement, Kravitz called writing the memoir “a beautiful and interesting experience,” adding: “That journey, full of adventure, was where I found myself and my voice. Through that experience, love was the force that paved the way and love became my message.”

The book will span Kravitz’s childhood, which was split between Manhattan’s Upper East Side and Brooklyn, New York, as well as young adulthood journeys in Los Angeles, France, England and Germany.

“It’s the story of a wildly creative kid who, despite tough struggles at school and extreme tension at home, finds salvation in music,” a description reads.

The book promises: “In one lightning-fast chapter after another, we see (Kravitz) grow as a musician and ultimately a master songwriter, producer and performer.”

Kravitz’s relationship with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, with whom he shares actress daughter Zoe Kravitz, will also be uncovered, along with the influence of his parents – news producer dad Sy and mother Roxie Roker, a TV actress.

Lenny co-wrote Let Love Rule with biographer and songwriter David Ritz. He also intends to narrate the audiobook version of his memoir.

