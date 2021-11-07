Leo Sayer and Metallica Mash Together Rather Nicely Don’t You Think! - Noise11.com

Clearly one of the best mash-ups ever to hit YouTube popped up this week with Leo Sayer and Metallica becoming Leotallica.

The work comes from Bill McClintock who’s previous mash-ups include Aretha Franklin mixed with Aerosmith, Van Halen with Hank Williams and Iron Maiden with Chic.

Bill has used Leo Sayer’s ‘You Make Me Feel Like Dancing’ with Metallica’s ‘Sad But True’ and the result is genius.

In the past five days Leotallica has clocked up over a quarter of a million views.

Bill told InsideHook earlier this year, “In general, I pick two songs that are in the same key and roughly the same tempo. Many songs could theoretically be combined by using that method, but I try hundreds of combinations until I find two songs that sound like they belong together.”

Leo Sayer’s next project ‘Northern Songs’ also pairs his incredible voice with legendary songs but The Beatles. A year ago Leo slipped out his version of ‘Eleanor Rigby’. The taster was a preview of The Beatles’ ‘Northern Songs’ passion project Leo has been developing for years featuring his interpretations of Beatles classics.

Another song from the project ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ has just been released. Noise11 can confirm that the entire ‘Northern Songs’ album will be released in December.

Leo’s last album ‘Selfie’ was released in 2019. In 2020 he paid tribute to Melbourne as it became Ground Zero for Civid-19 in Australia with ‘My City In Lockdown’.

Leo Sayer will be back on tour for Apia Good Times starting up again on Sunday November in Geelong.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



