Leo Sayer Joins April Sun Program For Melbourne - Noise11.com

Leo Sayer will headline a new date 23 April for the April Sun music event in Melbourne.
Leo will perform with Marcia Hines and Kylie Auldist also joining the April Sun bill for the day.
April Sun will be held from 15 April to 2 May at the St Kilda Triangle, alongside Melbourne’s historic Palais Theatre.
The April Sun line-up is:
Thurs April 15 The Church & Bob Evans
Fri April 16 Future Classic Presents – G FLIP, Touch Sensitive, Sycco & Thomas Headon
Sat April 17 POOF DOOF DAY DOOF feat; Sneaky Sound System, Electric Fields, Jawbreakers, Yo!Mafia, Sgt Slick, YUMMY, Fisty, Jimi The Kween and Argonaut and more.
Thur Apr 22 You Am I, Magic Dirt, Dallas Crane & The Casanovas
Fri April 23 Leo Sayer, Marcia Hines & Kylie Auldist
Sat April 24 Thick As Thieves: Boogs, Brian Fantana, T-REK (LIVE) & Casey Leaver
Sun Apr 25 The Operatives Presents: Opiuo, BLANKE & Guests
Thur April 29 Cosmo’s Midnight, Eves Karydas, ASHWARYA & PRICIE
Fri Apr 30 CHILLINIT
Sat May 1 CHILLINIT
Sun May 2 Hiatus Kaiyote, Harvey Sutherland (LIVE), Grievous Bodily Calm & Kee’ahn
