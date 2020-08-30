 Leo Sayer Sends Heartfelt Message To Melbourne With ‘My City In Lockdown - Noise11.com
Leo Sayer Sends Heartfelt Message To Melbourne With ‘My City In Lockdown

by Paul Cashmere on August 30, 2020

Leo Sayer has written one of his most poignant songs ever with a message for Melbourne ‘My City In Lockdown’.

Leo completed the song this week and put together a lyric video to enhance the impact of the words.

“Andrews is looking like Desperate Dan
But what can he do when there ain’t no plan
It’s all roughed up
Stuffed up
Monumentally fucked up”

The song perfectly articulates how the people of Melbourne feel.

“Your wearing your mask
And I’m missing your smile
I know you’re scared
You’ll be sad for a while
But courage is infectious
Like love is blind
If you can’t do the walk
You must take your time”

Listen:

MY CITY IN LOCKDOWN
(Leo Sayer)

(Melbourne city, c’mon…)

Right now we need a miracle
Everybody needs a break
This thing may be all messed up
But we know it ain’t fake
Andrews is looking like Desperate Dan
But what can he do when there ain’t no plan
It’s all roughed up
Stuffed up
Monumentally fucked up

I can’t touch you and you can’t touch me
That ain’t the way life’s supposed to be
We ain’t numbers and dots
Forget me nots
Delivered into rows like garden lots
Let me explain
No ones to blame
It’s a virus and it got no shame
It keeps comin’
It won’t stop
It’s here and it’s stopped the clock
So we pray
To find a way
Make our escape
Through an unlocked gate

My city in lockdown
My city in chains
My dreams are gone
My city in so much pain
My City in lockdown
Every day’s the same
But when this is over
I know my city gonna rise again – yeah

I walk empty streets through a desperate town
Can’t believe this thing that we’re staring down
Everybody’s at home it’s a crime no joke
When your flicking your fingers at a tv remote
I put my mask on run to the store and queue
And there’s a guy there pushing me to let him on through
This social distance just don’t work
When most folk here just act like jerks

So we wait
Stay up til late
Accept our fate
‘ Til somebody opens the gate

My city in lockdown
My city in chains
My dreams are gone
My city in so much pain
My City in lockdown
Every day’s the same
But when this is over
I know my city gonna rise again – yeah

Your wearing your mask
And I’m missing your smile
I know you’re scared
You’ll be sad for a while
But courage is infectious
Like love is blind
If you can’t do the walk
You must take your time
So we’ll knuckle down
Take it real slow
And face all the problems
And grow
We flow
Us people we know

My city in lockdown
My city in chains
My dreams are gone
My city in so much pain
My City in lockdown
Every day’s the same
But when this is over
I know my city gonna rise again – yeah

(C’mon Melbourne c’mon
C’mon Victoria c’mon…)

It ain’t a matter of how or when
But my city gonna rise again

It ain’t a matter of how or when
But this city’s gonna rise again …

Related Posts

Ian Mitchell of Bay City Rollers
Ian Mitchell Of Bay City Rollers Dead At Age 62

Ian Mitchell, a one-time member of Bay City Rollers, has died at age 62.

4 hours ago
Frederick 'Toots' Hibbert
Toots Hibbert of Toots & The Maytals Rushed To Intensive Care

Toots and the Maytals singer Toots Hibbert has been hospitalised in an intensive care unit with suspected COVID-19.

10 hours ago
Burt Bacharach performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 28 October 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Burt Bacharach Is Back In The Studio

Burt Bacharach says recording new music during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a "lifesaver" for him.

17 hours ago
Skyhooks with Ross Wilson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ross Wilson Puts His Jukebox Up On Spotify

Ross Wilson has created a Spotify playlist so that you can enjoy the music from his home Jukebox.

1 day ago
David Freiberg of Jefferson Starship
Jefferson Starship Cover Jefferson Airplane

Jefferson Starship have covered a Jefferson Airplane song on their new album.

1 day ago
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Greendale tour Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Covers Bob Dylan For The Times

Neil Young has recorded Bob Dylan’s ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’ for his next release, ‘The Times’ EP.

2 days ago
John Lennon
John Lennon Gets An Upgrade

The John Lennon catalogue is going through another upgrade. 2020 mixes of his classics are on the way.

2 days ago