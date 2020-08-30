Leo Sayer Sends Heartfelt Message To Melbourne With ‘My City In Lockdown

Leo Sayer has written one of his most poignant songs ever with a message for Melbourne ‘My City In Lockdown’.

Leo completed the song this week and put together a lyric video to enhance the impact of the words.

“Andrews is looking like Desperate Dan

But what can he do when there ain’t no plan

It’s all roughed up

Stuffed up

Monumentally fucked up”

The song perfectly articulates how the people of Melbourne feel.

“Your wearing your mask

And I’m missing your smile

I know you’re scared

You’ll be sad for a while

But courage is infectious

Like love is blind

If you can’t do the walk

You must take your time”

Listen:

MY CITY IN LOCKDOWN

(Leo Sayer)

(Melbourne city, c’mon…)

Right now we need a miracle

Everybody needs a break

This thing may be all messed up

But we know it ain’t fake

Andrews is looking like Desperate Dan

But what can he do when there ain’t no plan

It’s all roughed up

Stuffed up

Monumentally fucked up

I can’t touch you and you can’t touch me

That ain’t the way life’s supposed to be

We ain’t numbers and dots

Forget me nots

Delivered into rows like garden lots

Let me explain

No ones to blame

It’s a virus and it got no shame

It keeps comin’

It won’t stop

It’s here and it’s stopped the clock

So we pray

To find a way

Make our escape

Through an unlocked gate

My city in lockdown

My city in chains

My dreams are gone

My city in so much pain

My City in lockdown

Every day’s the same

But when this is over

I know my city gonna rise again – yeah

I walk empty streets through a desperate town

Can’t believe this thing that we’re staring down

Everybody’s at home it’s a crime no joke

When your flicking your fingers at a tv remote

I put my mask on run to the store and queue

And there’s a guy there pushing me to let him on through

This social distance just don’t work

When most folk here just act like jerks

So we wait

Stay up til late

Accept our fate

‘ Til somebody opens the gate

My city in lockdown

My city in chains

My dreams are gone

My city in so much pain

My City in lockdown

Every day’s the same

But when this is over

I know my city gonna rise again – yeah

Your wearing your mask

And I’m missing your smile

I know you’re scared

You’ll be sad for a while

But courage is infectious

Like love is blind

If you can’t do the walk

You must take your time

So we’ll knuckle down

Take it real slow

And face all the problems

And grow

We flow

Us people we know

My city in lockdown

My city in chains

My dreams are gone

My city in so much pain

My City in lockdown

Every day’s the same

But when this is over

I know my city gonna rise again – yeah

(C’mon Melbourne c’mon

C’mon Victoria c’mon…)

It ain’t a matter of how or when

But my city gonna rise again

It ain’t a matter of how or when

But this city’s gonna rise again …

Comments

comments