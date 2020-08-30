Leo Sayer Sends Heartfelt Message To Melbourne With ‘My City In Lockdown

Leo Sayer has written one of his most poignant songs ever with a message for Melbourne ‘My City In Lockdown’.
Leo completed the song this week and put together a lyric video to enhance the impact of the words.
The song perfectly articulates how the people of Melbourne feel.
Listen:
I ❤️ MELBOURNE…https://t.co/YHnqLDzwR2
— gerard sayer (@curlygeezer) August 29, 2020
MY CITY IN LOCKDOWN
(Leo Sayer)
(Melbourne city, c’mon…)
Right now we need a miracle
Everybody needs a break
This thing may be all messed up
But we know it ain’t fake
Andrews is looking like Desperate Dan
But what can he do when there ain’t no plan
It’s all roughed up
Stuffed up
Monumentally fucked up
I can’t touch you and you can’t touch me
That ain’t the way life’s supposed to be
We ain’t numbers and dots
Forget me nots
Delivered into rows like garden lots
Let me explain
No ones to blame
It’s a virus and it got no shame
It keeps comin’
It won’t stop
It’s here and it’s stopped the clock
So we pray
To find a way
Make our escape
Through an unlocked gate
My city in lockdown
My city in chains
My dreams are gone
My city in so much pain
My City in lockdown
Every day’s the same
But when this is over
I know my city gonna rise again – yeah
I walk empty streets through a desperate town
Can’t believe this thing that we’re staring down
Everybody’s at home it’s a crime no joke
When your flicking your fingers at a tv remote
I put my mask on run to the store and queue
And there’s a guy there pushing me to let him on through
This social distance just don’t work
When most folk here just act like jerks
So we wait
Stay up til late
Accept our fate
‘ Til somebody opens the gate
My city in lockdown
My city in chains
My dreams are gone
My city in so much pain
My City in lockdown
Every day’s the same
But when this is over
I know my city gonna rise again – yeah
Your wearing your mask
And I’m missing your smile
I know you’re scared
You’ll be sad for a while
But courage is infectious
Like love is blind
If you can’t do the walk
You must take your time
So we’ll knuckle down
Take it real slow
And face all the problems
And grow
We flow
Us people we know
My city in lockdown
My city in chains
My dreams are gone
My city in so much pain
My City in lockdown
Every day’s the same
But when this is over
I know my city gonna rise again – yeah
(C’mon Melbourne c’mon
C’mon Victoria c’mon…)
It ain’t a matter of how or when
But my city gonna rise again
It ain’t a matter of how or when
But this city’s gonna rise again …
