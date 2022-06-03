Leon Russell’s Catalogue Re-Issued Through George Harrison’s Dark Horse Records - Noise11.com

17 albums from the Leon Russell catalogue are now streaming through the George Harrison record label Dark Horse Records.

George’s son Dhani Harrison, who now runs the company, said on his socials…

“So happy for this announcement!!

Leon Russell, The legend, on Dark Horse Records for the first time ever!!

I hope you all enjoy this music as much as I do.

Listen to 17 albums from the legendary Leon Russell’s solo catalog now on Dark Horse Records, including “Signature Songs”, “Best of Hank Wilson”, “Live At Gilley’s” and more, available wherever you stream your music!

The Leon Russell albums now on Dark Horse are:

Snapshot (2013)

Best of Hank Wilson (2009)

In Your Dreams (2008)

A Mighty Flood (2008)

Bad Country (2007)

Almost Piano (2007)

Angel In Disguise (2006)

Moonlight & Love Songs (2002)

Rhythm & Bluegrass (Hank Wilson, Vol 4) (2001)

Signature Songs (2001)

Guitar Blues (2001)

Live At Gilley’s (2000)

Crazy Love (2000)

Face In The Crowd (1999)

Legend In My Time (Hank Wilson Vol 3) (1998)

Hymns of Christmas (1995)

Hank Wilson Vol 2 (1984)

George Harrison founded Dark Horse Records in 1974 after Apple went into hibernation. All of Harrison’s solo albums from ‘Thirty Three 1/3’ (1976) to ‘Brainwashed’ (2002) were released through Dark Horse.

The label was also home to Ravi Shankar, Splinter, Henry McCullough, Keni Burke, Attitudes, Jiva and Stairsteps. From that list only Splinter achieved chart success with ‘Costafine Town’ in 1974. It reached no 17 in the UK and no 16 in Australia.

Leon Russell performed with Harrison on the historic Concert for Bangla Desh on 1 November 1971 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

