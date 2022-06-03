 Leon Russell’s Catalogue Re-Issued Through George Harrison’s Dark Horse Records - Noise11.com
Leon Russell, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Leon Russell, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Leon Russell’s Catalogue Re-Issued Through George Harrison’s Dark Horse Records

by Paul Cashmere on June 3, 2022

in News

17 albums from the Leon Russell catalogue are now streaming through the George Harrison record label Dark Horse Records.

George’s son Dhani Harrison, who now runs the company, said on his socials…

“So happy for this announcement!!
Leon Russell, The legend, on Dark Horse Records for the first time ever!!
I hope you all enjoy this music as much as I do.
Listen to 17 albums from the legendary Leon Russell’s solo catalog now on Dark Horse Records, including “Signature Songs”, “Best of Hank Wilson”, “Live At Gilley’s” and more, available wherever you stream your music!

The Leon Russell albums now on Dark Horse are:

Snapshot (2013)
Best of Hank Wilson (2009)
In Your Dreams (2008)
A Mighty Flood (2008)
Bad Country (2007)
Almost Piano (2007)
Angel In Disguise (2006)
Moonlight & Love Songs (2002)
Rhythm & Bluegrass (Hank Wilson, Vol 4) (2001)
Signature Songs (2001)
Guitar Blues (2001)
Live At Gilley’s (2000)
Crazy Love (2000)
Face In The Crowd (1999)
Legend In My Time (Hank Wilson Vol 3) (1998)
Hymns of Christmas (1995)
Hank Wilson Vol 2 (1984)

George Harrison founded Dark Horse Records in 1974 after Apple went into hibernation. All of Harrison’s solo albums from ‘Thirty Three 1/3’ (1976) to ‘Brainwashed’ (2002) were released through Dark Horse.

The label was also home to Ravi Shankar, Splinter, Henry McCullough, Keni Burke, Attitudes, Jiva and Stairsteps. From that list only Splinter achieved chart success with ‘Costafine Town’ in 1974. It reached no 17 in the UK and no 16 in Australia.

Leon Russell performed with Harrison on the historic Concert for Bangla Desh on 1 November 1971 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Palais Theatre St Kilda 25 April 2011. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Palais Theatre St Kilda 25 April 2011. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Palais Theatre St Kilda 25 April 2011. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Palais Theatre St Kilda 25 April 2011. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Palais Theatre St Kilda 25 April 2011. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Palais Theatre St Kilda 25 April 2011. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Yes Alan White
Yes To Continue UK Tour In Honor Of Alan White

Yes will continue with the 50th anniversary Close To The Edge tour in honor of drummer Alan White.

2 hours ago
Pink Floyd Obscured by Clouds
Pink Floyd ‘Obscured By Clouds’ Turns 50

‘Obscured by Clouds’, the seventh Pink Floyd album and the predecessor to ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ a year later, turns 50 years old today.

1 day ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Perform Out of Time For The Very First Time Live

The Rolling Stones have performed one of their earlier songs ‘Out of Time’ for the very first time at the first show of the SIXTY tour in Madrid, Spain.

1 day ago
Yusuf - Cat Stevens at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Monday 27 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Cat Stevens’ ‘Moonshadow’ Premiered In Melbourne 10 years Ago

Cat Stevens’ short-lived musical ‘Moonshadow’ premiered in Melbourne, Australia 10 years ago but is yet to see life around the world.

2 days ago
Curt Claudio from the BBC doco Above Us Only Sky
Doco To Reveal The Story of Curt Claudio, The Guy Who Turned Up At John Lennon’s House in 1971

In 1971 a homeless American travelled to the UK to visit John Lennon at his home Tittenhurst in Ascot. John and Yoko chatted with the unexpected visitor Curt Claudio and then invited him in for breakfast.

2 days ago
Eagles debut album
Eagles Debut Album Turns 50

Eagles debut album ‘Eagles’ was released in 1 June 1972, 50 years ago today.

2 days ago
Kate Bush
Stranger Things Gives Kate Bush Classic A New Life

Kate Bush has made a return to the charts after her iconic song 'Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)' was featured in the new series of 'Stranger Things'.

2 days ago