Lewis Capaldi Picks Up Four ASCAP Awards - Noise11.com

Lewis Capaldi Picks Up Four ASCAP Awards

by Music-News.com on October 20, 2021

in News

Lewis Capaldi won four prizes at the ASCAP London Music Awards 2021.

Capaldi has been revealed as the big winner as the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) reveals this year’s honourees, shining a light on “incredible British songwriting and composing talent for their continued US success”.

‘Someone You Loved’ earned Lewis the prizes for Song of the Year and Top Streaming Song, while ‘Before You Go’ was a Winning Hot 100 Song, and both tracks were behind his Songwriter of the Year success.

In a special video greeting to all of this year’s ASCAP London Music Awards winners, ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams said: “We’ve learned that however wide the space is between us, we are connected at a soul level.

“Your music reminds us of that. When your music connects with millions of people, that’s power.

“That can change the world… Congratulations to all of this year’s winners for your achievements.”

Also recognised among the top songs of 2020 was Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin’s hit ‘RITMO’ – co-written by Pete Glenister – which features a sample of Corona’s 1995 hit ‘Rhythm of the Night’, and the track received both Top Hot Dance/Electronic Song and Winning Hot 100 Song prizes.

Joel Corry ft. MNEK’s track ‘Head & Heart’ was honoured, with songwriters MNEK, Neave Applebaum, Robert Harvey, Lewis Thompson and Leo Kalyan all getting Winning Hot Dance/Electronic Song Awards.

Steve Mac and Bastille’s Dan Smith were honoured for ‘Happier’ (by Marshmello ft. Basville) was a winner in the same category, as was Becky Hill’s Meduza duet ‘Lose Control’, which she penned with Conor Blake Manning.

The ASCAP also recognised top composers for film and television, with Daniel Pemberton’s work on ‘Birds of Prey’ earning Top Box Office WIth of the Year, with other gongs going to Christopher Benstead (‘The Gentlemen’), Isobel Waller-Bridge and David Schweitzer (‘Emma’), Andrew Lloyd-Webber (‘Cats’), Natalie Holt (‘Infidel’), and Devonte Hynes (‘Queen & Slim’).

Over in the world of television, Top Cable Series was given to Maurizo Malagnini and Peter Salem (‘Call The Midwife’), and Top Network Series went composers Dan McGrath and Josh Philips (‘Dancing With The Stars’).

The Top Streaming Series & Film awards went to Martin Phipps (‘The Crown’), Isabella The Machine Summers (‘Little Fires Everywhere’), and Rob Lord (‘Troop Zero’).

Follow #ASCAPAwards on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @ASCAP and @ASCAPLondon Instagram to see surprise videos and photos from the 2021 ASCAP London Music Awards.

A full list of 2021 ASCAP London Music Awards winners can be found at www.ascap.com/londonawards21.

music-news.com

