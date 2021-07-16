 Liam Gallagher Reschedules NHS Concert - Noise11.com
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Liam Gallagher Reschedules NHS Concert

by Music-News.com on July 17, 2021

in News

Liam Gallagher’s free show for NHS workers has been rescheduled for August 17.

Gallagher initially announced he would be putting on a free concert for healthcare workers at London’s O2 Arena on October 29, as a thank you to NHS staff who have risked their lives to help people amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But the pandemic meant the show had to be pushed back to May this year, before it was once again postponed.

And now, it has been confirmed the new date for the concert will be Tuesday, August 17.

Liam posted the news in a picture on Instagram, where he also wrote: “o here we have it the rescheduled NHS gig at the 02 with mighty Primal Scream c’mon you know LG x (sic)”

The venue remains the same, and all ticket holders will be able to use their original ticket for the rescheduled show, where Liam will be joined by Primal Scream and Black Honey.

When the ‘Shockwave’ hitmaker announced the show, he wrote on social media: “It’s an honour to announce that I will be doing a gig for the NHS and careworkers at London’s TheO2 on October 29th. They do an incredible job, we are very lucky to have them. LG x (sic)”

NHS staff were able to pick up a maximum of two tickets – one for themselves, and one for a guest – on April 15 last year, and tickets were only available to “NHS staff and NHS contract staff who work in NHS hospitals in the United Kingdom”.

The free show comes after Liam previously claimed he wanted to reform Oasis alongside his brother and bitter rival Noel Gallagher for a charity concert to benefit the NHS once the pandemic is over.

Back in March 2020, he tweeted: “Listen seriously a lot of people think I’m a cunt and I am a good looking cunt but once this is put to bed we need to get oasis back for a 1 of gig rite for charity c’mon Noel we can then go back to our amazing solo careers c’mon you know LG x (sic)”

