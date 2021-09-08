Lil’ Band O’ Gold Drummer Warren Storm Dies At Age 84 - Noise11.com

Louisiana legend, drummer and co-founder of Lil’ Band O’ Gold, has died at the age of 84.

Warren’s first hit was ‘The Prisoner’s Song’ in 1958. As a 21-year-old he had an American Top 40 hit. That year he also performing in Alabama on a bill with Elvis Presley and Brenda Lee.

Warren continued to record as a solo artist releasing through various labels before forming The Shondells in the early 60s and working that band though to 1970. In 1989 he made the ‘Cajun Born’ album with fellow Louisiana musician Rufus Thibodeaux (who would become a major part of the sound of Neil Young’s International Harvesters.

Warren formed Lil’ Band O’ Gold with an all-star line-up of Louisiana musicians, guitarist C. C. Adcock, accordionist Steve Riley of the Mamou Playboys; fiddler David Greely; Richard Comeaux of River Road; and pianist David Egan of Filé.

In 2006 Lil’ Band O’ Gold teamed with Robert Plant for a Fats Domino Tribute album. Plant has performed a number of times with Lil Band O Gold and is due to do so again in two week at the Mahalia Jackson Theater in New Orleans.

Warren departed Lil’ Band O’ Gold in 2013.

Warren Storm died on Tuesday 7 September 2021.

