 Lil’ Band O’ Gold Drummer Warren Storm Dies At Age 84 - Noise11.com
Lil' Band O' Gold - Image By Ros O'Gorman

Warren Storm of Lil' Band O' Gold - Image By Ros O'Gorman

Lil’ Band O’ Gold Drummer Warren Storm Dies At Age 84

by Paul Cashmere on September 9, 2021

in News

Louisiana legend, drummer and co-founder of Lil’ Band O’ Gold, has died at the age of 84.

Warren’s first hit was ‘The Prisoner’s Song’ in 1958. As a 21-year-old he had an American Top 40 hit. That year he also performing in Alabama on a bill with Elvis Presley and Brenda Lee.

Warren continued to record as a solo artist releasing through various labels before forming The Shondells in the early 60s and working that band though to 1970. In 1989 he made the ‘Cajun Born’ album with fellow Louisiana musician Rufus Thibodeaux (who would become a major part of the sound of Neil Young’s International Harvesters.

Warren formed Lil’ Band O’ Gold with an all-star line-up of Louisiana musicians, guitarist C. C. Adcock, accordionist Steve Riley of the Mamou Playboys; fiddler David Greely; Richard Comeaux of River Road; and pianist David Egan of Filé.

In 2006 Lil’ Band O’ Gold teamed with Robert Plant for a Fats Domino Tribute album. Plant has performed a number of times with Lil Band O Gold and is due to do so again in two week at the Mahalia Jackson Theater in New Orleans.

Warren departed Lil’ Band O’ Gold in 2013.

Warren Storm died on Tuesday 7 September 2021.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Lil' Band O' Gold - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Lil' Band O' Gold - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Lil' Band O' Gold - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Lil' Band O' Gold - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Lil' Band O' Gold - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Lil' Band O' Gold - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Lil' Band O' Gold - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Lil' Band O' Gold - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Lil' Band O' Gold - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Lil' Band O' Gold - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Lil' Band O' Gold - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Lil' Band O' Gold - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Lil' Band O' Gold - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Lil' Band O' Gold - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Lil' Band O' Gold - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Lil' Band O' Gold - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Lil' Band O' Gold - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Chris Martin, Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay To Open New Seattle Venue Climate Pledge Arena

Coldplay have been announced as the opening act for Seattle new Climate Pledge Arena.

2 hours ago
Avicii, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Google Honors Avicii’s 32nd Birthday

Avicii has been honoured with a Google Doodle on what would have been his 32nd birthday (08.09.21).

9 hours ago
The Wanted, Noise11, Music, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
The Wanted Reunite For Charity Concert

The Wanted are set to reunite for a special charity concert.

12 hours ago
Guy Sebastian, photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Guy Sebastian Apologises For #VaxTheNation Post

Guy Sebastian has made a remarkable statement distancing himself from Australia’s #VaxTheNation campaign launched this week by the music industry.

2 days ago
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros O'Gorman
Snoop Dogg To Perform In Australia In 2022

Snoop Dogg will be the litmus test for how Australians will react to news of a live music tour.

2 days ago
Girls Aloud
Girls Aloud Member Sarah Harding Dies At Age 39

Sarah Harding, a member of the British pop group Girls Aloud, has died from breast cancer at the age of 39.

3 days ago
Kanye West by Scott Marsh
Australian Albums: Kanye West ‘Donda’ Is No 1

The tenth studio album for Kanye West named after his mother "DONDA" becomes his fourth No.1 Album in Australia.

4 days ago