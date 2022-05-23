 Lil Kim Confirms Biopic - Noise11.com
Lil Kim Confirms Biopic

by Music-News.com on May 24, 2022

in News

A Lil’ Kim a biopic is officially in the works.

Lil Kim spoke to The New York Post while at the late Biggie Smalls’ 50th birthday party recently, and confirmed there will be a film depicting her life story.

She said the flick is “absolutely” on the way.

When asked which actress she would tap to portray her, Kim responded, “I don’t know… We’ll have to see.”

Lil Kim added the film would closely follow the release of her memoir, set to hit shelves in late 2022.

The book unveils details of Kim’s love for Biggie, despite his being married to Faith Evans at the time of his death in 1997.

“Oh my God. Everyone’s gonna know things that they’ve never known,” Kim teased of the upcoming tell-all.

music-news.com

