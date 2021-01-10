Lil Nas X Releases Kids Book - Noise11.com

Lil Nas X is aiming to change the world for the better with his new children’s picture book by encouraging kids and their families to celebrate individuality.

Lil Nas X, who came out as a gay man in 2019, admitted he didn’t really have anyone who championed his differences or sexuality growing up, so he was determined to show encouragement to readers of his C Is For Country alphabet book.

Describing the message of his publication, Lil Nas X told U.S. breakfast show Today he wants youngsters to feel empowered to “really do whatever you want and be who you wanna be, but genuinely”.

“I know a lot of times we hear it growing up, but people don’t really mean it,” he explained.

“It’s like, ‘Be who you want, but be who I want you to be’,” he went on.

Confessing he lacked that kind of support as a kid, Lil Nas X proclaimed: “That’s what I hope to change (for future generations).”

The rapper also noted he’s still on his journey of self-acceptance: “I feel like I’m still on that path, I just become more of myself every day, and try to be open about who I am or who I’m becoming… and just be authentic with that,” he shared.

C Is For Country features illustrations by Theodore Taylor III and is available now through Random House Children’s Books.

