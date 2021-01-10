Lil Nas X Releases Kids Book - Noise11.com

Lil Nas X is aiming to change the world for the better with his new children’s picture book by encouraging kids and their families to celebrate individuality.
Lil Nas X, who came out as a gay man in 2019, admitted he didn’t really have anyone who championed his differences or sexuality growing up, so he was determined to show encouragement to readers of his C Is For Country alphabet book.
Describing the message of his publication, Lil Nas X told U.S. breakfast show Today he wants youngsters to feel empowered to “really do whatever you want and be who you wanna be, but genuinely”.
“I know a lot of times we hear it growing up, but people don’t really mean it,” he explained.
“It’s like, ‘Be who you want, but be who I want you to be’,” he went on.
Confessing he lacked that kind of support as a kid, Lil Nas X proclaimed: “That’s what I hope to change (for future generations).”
The rapper also noted he’s still on his journey of self-acceptance: “I feel like I’m still on that path, I just become more of myself every day, and try to be open about who I am or who I’m becoming… and just be authentic with that,” he shared.
C Is For Country features illustrations by Theodore Taylor III and is available now through Random House Children’s Books.
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook