Lily Cornell Silver Dedicates New Show To Her Father Chris Cornell’s Memory

‘Mind Wide Open’, a new show hosted by Lily Cornell Silver, daughter of Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell, is a new show about mental illness, and dedicated to her late father.

‘Mind Wide Open’ is a television dialogue designed to legitimize and encourage conversations about mental health.

Lily says, “As someone who has suffered trauma and loss as well as struggled with anxiety and depression, I know how important it is to have a space to talk openly and without shame about these subjects. There is so much value, especially for people in my generation, in knowing that everyone struggles with mental health at some point in their lives, despite our society’s dismissive tendencies around emotional wellbeing. It is important for me to give voice to these issues by providing information, honest conversations and resources through Mind Wide Open.”

For the premiere episode, Lily talks with Laura van Dernoot Lipsky who is a trauma expert/ author and is the Founder and Director of the Trauma Stewardship Institute. The second episode, airing on July 27, 2020, will feature Dr. Marc Brackett of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and the author of the bestselling book on Social/Emotional Intelligence, Permission to Feel.

Lily Cornell Silver is the only daughter of music industry manager (Soundgarden, Alice In Chains, Screaming Trees), Susan Silver and the first-born of the late Soundgarden/Audioslave singer, Chris Cornell. She just turned twenty years old and makes her home in Seattle, Washington.

Meanwhile to mark Chris Cornell’s birthday today this cover of Guns ‘N Roses ‘Patience’ has been released. “His birthday seemed the perfect time to share this and celebrate Chris, his voice, music, stories and art. It is true a man is not dead while his name is still spoken… and, through his art, an artist’s soul still burns just as bright as ever upon all those that look up to him and his memory. Releasing music that was special to Chris keeps a part of him here with us — his heart and his soul. His love and his legacy.”

One of Chris’s engineers recently reminded me of Chris’s recordings from sessions in 2016, which he still had…. Posted by Chris Cornell on Sunday, 19 July 2020

