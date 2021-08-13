 Link Meanie’s New Project Is Bagful of Beez - Noise11.com
Link Meanie’s New Project Is Bagful of Beez

by Paul Cashmere on August 13, 2021

in News

Lindsay McLellan (aka Link Meanie of The Meanies) has a new project called Bag of Beez and the first song from the project, ‘Syco’.

Joining Matt on Bagful of Beez is Matt Cotter of Even.

In a statement Link said, “I have a strange feeling that the creation of my debut Bagful of Beez album was like feeding all the music of my past bands to an Asian palm civet (a weird cat/raccoon type creature), but instead of it shitting out an expensive coffee, it defecated a bunch of songs that are unique, exciting and cohesive. I’ve never felt so confident about a collection of my songs being so fully realised, and it leaves me with a powerful desire to keep creating and evolving within the wide parameters of Bagful of Beez. With the recent addition of Matthew Cotter (Even) on drums, it all feels perfectly satisfying.”

Bagful of Beez have an album ‘Do Androids Dream of Electric Beatles’ coming 22 October.

Link fronts The Meanies. Their most recent album for The Meanies was ‘Desperate Measures’ in July 2020.

