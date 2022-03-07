Lionel Richie Jumped At The Chance To Be In Foo Fighters' Studio 666 - Noise11.com

Dave Grohl “just texted” Lionel Richie to ask him to appear in ‘Studio 666.’

Grohl had a very easy time convincing Richie to appear in the band’s horror spoof after screenwriter Rebecca Hughes actually wrote Lionel into the movie without realising they were already friends.

Grohl said: “The screenwriter, Rebecca, wrote [Lionel Richie] into the script. She wrote that scene in the movie — it was a hilarious scene — without knowing that I knew him.

“And I was like, ‘Wait, do they know that I know Lionel Richie?’ So I texted him: ‘Hey man, it’s Dave. We’re making a horror film. There’s a really hilarious scene. Do you want to be in it?’

“And he texted back ‘absolutely,’ and that was it. Didn’t have to call any casting agents or managers or anything, I just texted him.”

Grohl revealed he loved working with with friend during the filming process as he described him as a “joy to be around.

On the ‘My Turning Point’ podcast, he revealed: “He’s such a joy to be around, first of all. He brought that scene.”

Dave also admitted working on the movie was a “dream,” and had a lot of fun playing an exaggerated version of himself.

He added: “[Lionel Richie’s scene] is a dream sequence in the movie, but I felt like we were in a dream as we were filming it.

“Never in my life would I imagine that A, Foo Fighters would be making a horror film, and B, that I would get to act out a scene with Lionel Richie telling me that ‘Hello’ is his fucking song. Everything about it was weird.”

