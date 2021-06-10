 Lisa Edwards Excavates Back To The 90s For Unused Randy Goodrum Song ‘I’m Still The Woman’ - Noise11.com
Lisa Edwards went way back to the early 90s to choose the song that was to become the title track of her new album ‘I’m Still The Woman’. The song was written for her by Grammy Award winning songwriter Randy Goodrum.

Goodrum wrote the Anne Murray classic ‘You Needed Me’, as well as songs for Kenny Rogers, Michael McDonald, George Benson, Michael Bolton, Steve Perry, Ronan Keating, Natalie Cole and Garth Brooks.

Lisa tells Noise11.com, “Randy Goodrum happened to be in Australia many years ago while John (Farnham) was recording in the studio. I was there that day and I sat down with him while was in the throws of putting together ‘Through The Hoop’, the album ‘Cry’ came from. I asked him ‘do you have any songs to submit’. I was looking for some songs. He continued by asking me questions about my life, my career, about myself. I thought ‘this is strange’. A few weeks later I received a cassette and this song ‘I’m Still The Woman’ was on this cassette”.

Lisa didn’t use ‘I’m Still The Woman’ on her 1993 ‘Through The Hoop’ but had a Top 5 hit off the album with her cover of Godley & Crème’s ‘Cry’. The song also didn’t make her next album 12 years later ‘State of the Heart’ but now 17 years on for that is the title song off her new album.

“It resonated with me,” Lisa says. “I loved it and I wanted it to be on my previous albums but it didn’t happen. It waited this long to be on this album and became the title track”.

‘I’m Still The Woman’ is through Robert Rigby’s Ambition label.

Lisa Edwards will perform songs from ‘I’m Still The Woman’ live at The Palms at Crown Casino on 4 July 2021 as special guest of Denis Walter.

