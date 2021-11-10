Listen To Stereophonics 'Do Ya Feel My Love' - Noise11.com

Stereophonics have shared the stomping new single, ‘Do Ya Feel My Love?’

Stereophonics have released the second track from their upcoming LP, ‘Oochya!’.

The bass-heavy anthem follows September’s ‘Handing On Your Hinges’ on the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Kind’.

Frontman Kelly, 47 – who released the solo album ‘Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day’ last year – recently teased that the record is “90 per cent uptempo” and takes inspiration from the likes of Sir Elton John, The Cult and the Rolling Stones.

He told said: “There’s some very anthemic stuff on the album, and one song sounds like The Cult. There are some piano songs like Elton John’s ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’, only with weird R&B harmonies. The end of the album is quite Stones-y, like a very earthy session recorded at 2am. It’s got a very positive feel and 90 per cent of it is very uptempo. In these times, I don’t think you can be too introspective. It’ll be a great collection to play live, as it’ll give people a feel-good experience. There are introspective moments, but even they have a ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ feel.”

On the origins of the title, ‘Oochya!’, the Welsh star explained: “When we were recording ‘Language. Sex. Violence. Other’ in 2004, it was a word I started writing around the studio, but I don’t know where the hell it came from! To me, it’s a word that Paul Weller or Cockneys like Chas And Dave would say, like ‘Let’s fucking have it!’ I like records like Aerosmith’s ‘Pump’ or The Rolling Stones’ ‘Grrr!’ and ‘Honk’, where the word doesn’t mean anything but still gives you a flavour. The title has a lot to do with the mood of the record, I think. Once you’re going to call your record ‘Oochya!’, it can’t be too introspective.”

Later this month, the band head out on their ‘J.E.E.P. 20th Anniversary’ tour, which kicks off on November 26 at Leicester’s De Montfort Hall.

Stereophonics are also set to embark on an arena tour in support of the LP, which is released on March 4, 2022.

Stereophonics 2022 tour kicks off at Manchester Arena on March 18 and wraps in Birmingham on April 2, 2022.

This December, meanwhile, Stereophonics will rock Cardiff Principality Stadium on December 17 and December 18, with Sir Tom Jones and Catfish and the Bottlemen.

Head to stereophonics.com/tour for the full tour dates and ticket information.

The track-listing for ‘Oochya!’ is:

1. ‘Hanging On Your Hinges’

2. ‘Forever’

3. ‘When You See It’

4. ‘Do Ya Feel My Love’

5. ‘Right Place Right Time’

6. ‘Close Enough To Drive Home’

7. ‘Leave The Light On’

8. ‘Running Round My Brain’

9. ‘Every Dog Has Its Day’

10. ‘You’re My Soul’

11. ‘All I Have Is You’

12. ‘Made A Mess Of Me’

13. ‘Seen That Look Before’

14. ‘Don’t Know What Ya Got’

15. ‘Jack In A Box’

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



