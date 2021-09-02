Listen To The Two New ABBA Songs Here Now - Noise11.com

ABBA have debuted their first new music in 39 years ahead of the album ‘Vovage’ and ‘ABBAtar’ theatre show.

It was announced that ABBA’s Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid will be performing digitally with a live 10-piece band, in a purpose-built arena in London from 27th May 2022, and a brand new studio album ‘Voyage.

ABBA Voyage will open 27th May 2022 at the ABBA Arena, a state-of-the-art 3,000 capacity arena located at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. Pre-registration for tickets opens at 6pm tonight on abbavoyage.com with tickets on general sale from Tuesday 7th September, see below for more detail.

The two new songs we get to hear from ‘Voyage’ today are:

I Still Have Faith In You

Don’t Shut Me Down

ABBA The Voyage will be released on 5 November, 2021.



In statements today ABBA and crew said,

BENNY ANDERSSON“There’s a new tour, haven’t been out there for 40 years…”

BJÖRN ULVAEUS“A new album, after 40 years…it is absolutely incredible.”

BENNY ANDERSSON“First it was just two songs and then we said, well, maybe we should do a few others, what do you say girls, and they said yeah, and then I asked them, well why don’t we do a whole album?”

BJÖRN ULVAEUS“The first song, ‘I Still Have Faith In You’, I knew when Benny played the melody, I just knew it had to be about us.”“It’s about realising that it’s inconceivable to be where we are, no imagination could dream up that, to release a new album after 40 years and still be the best of friends, and still be enjoying each other’s company, and have a total loyalty…who has experienced that? Nobody.”

BEN MORRIS (Industrial Light & Magic)“People have often talked about whether you can create either people who have lived in the past, or people when they were younger, and we actually create ABBA in their prime, 1979. We are creating them as digital characters. We will then be using performance capture techniques to animate them and perform them and make them look perfectly real, and that stuff starts first of allwith the present day ABBA. We did some performance capture on them and that’s formed the basis for the whole of the project, the backbone.”

LUDVIG ANDERSSON (ABBA VOYAGE PRODUCER)“Agnetha, Frida, Benny and Björn got on a stage in front of 160 cameras, and almost as many VFX geniuses, and they performed every song in this show to perfection over 5 weeks, capturing every mannerism, every emotion, the soul of their beings. That becomes the great magic of this endeavour -that when you see this show, it isnot a version of, or a copy of, or four people pretending to be ABBA. It is actually them.”

BENNY ANDERSSON“What you are going to see when you come to this show, is us.”

BEN MORRIS (ILM)“We’re going to have four of ILM’s global studios working on the project, so the team size will certainly be somewhere between 500 and a thousand artists, around the world.”

BENNY ANDERSSON“We were in London three years ago, I said to Björn, do you thinkit’s very clever if we try to tour this thing, because it’s technically, immensely complicated; it’s the screens, the sound, all the lights, I said why don’t we do it here? “Well there’s no arena” we said, and I said, we can build one. London is the town.“

SVANA GISLA (ABBA VOYAGE PRODUCER)“The challenge has always been merging the digital with the physical, to make digital ABBA come into the physical world, and for the boundaries between those two worlds to disappear. Our director Baillie Walsh had to crack that code, and as simple as it sounds, he did it with light. Light is the connector, light and audio and this environment is going to be a unique space to be in, which is neither digital or physical.

Watch the ABBA media conference here:

