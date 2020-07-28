 Little Mix To Perform At Empty 125,000 Capacity Venue - Noise11.com
Little Mix

Little Mix at Noise11

Little Mix To Perform At Empty 125,000 Capacity Venue

by Paul Cashmere on July 29, 2020

in News

Little Mix will take the stage at iconic British venue Knebworth House for a new TV deal.

Little Mix will perform at the empty venue as part of a deal with price comparison website ­Compare The ­Market, confirmed Britain’s The Sun newspaper.

At this stage, it has yet to be decided whether the full show will be livestreamed, or if the footage will be used for TV commercials for the organisation, which is renowned for its two meerkat mascots, Aleksandr and Sergei.

Ahead of the show at the 125,000 capacity venue, a source close to the group told the publication: “It’s all go, go, go and they’re just ­figuring out the final details of how everything will pan out.”

They added: “Whatever happens, the website is just chuffed to have signed up such big stars for the campaign because they know Little Mix’s loyal fans will be thrilled to see them finally performing again, for the first time since lockdown started.”

During the coronavirus lockdown, British boyband Take That reunited virtually with former member Robbie Williams for a Compare The Meerkat concert on YouTube, to raise funds for non-profits Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation, who are helping crew members struggling after countless live shows were axed due to the health crisis.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Says His Demographic Ain’t What It Used To Be

Ed Sheeran - who turns 30 next February - doesn't feel the need to use social media much any more because he doesn't need to understand a teenage audience as they can't "relate" to his lyrics.

3 days ago
Juice WRLD
Australian Charts: Juice WRLD To No 1 In Australia

Last week's No.3 entry for Juice WRLD called "Legends Never Die" is up two places to land in the No.1 spot in Australia, matching its peak in New Zealand (2nd week), America, Canada (1st week) and England (No.1 last week).

3 days ago
Judith Owen at the Paris Cat in Melbourne on Tuesday 7 June 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Judith Owen Covers Suspicious Minds With Leland Sklar

Judith Owen has performed a stunning cover of the Elvis Presley classic ‘Suspicious Minds’ with her bandmate and legend Leland Sklar.

3 days ago
Rob Hirst and Jay OShea
Rob Hirst and Daughter Jay O’Shea Showcase ‘There You Are’

Father and Daughter Rob Hirst and Jay O’Shea have showcased another song from their recent ‘The Lost and Found’ album.

5 days ago
One Direction, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
One Direction Debut 10th Anniversary Video

Today, 23rd July, marks the 10th Anniversary of One Direction's formation.

6 days ago
Selena Gomez, music news, noise11.com
Selena Gomez Is Raising Money For Mental Awareness

Selena Gomez celebrated her 28th birthday on Wednesday by launching a new fund with the aim of raising $100 million (£80 million) for mental health services.

6 days ago
Kanye West. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Chappelle Supports Kanye West

Comedian Dave Chappelle has flown to join Kanye West after the bipolar rap star stunned followers with a bizarre Twitter rant aimed at his wife and her family on Monday night.

July 22, 2020