Live Donald Fagen and Steely Dan Albums Coming In September - Noise11.com

Donald Fagen will release two live albums in September. ‘Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live’ will be the first Steely Dan live album in 25 years. Fagen will also release the solo ‘The Nightfly Live’.

Fagen’s live Steely Dan album was recorded at New York City’s Beacon Theatre and The Met Philadelphia as well as a few other places on the tour. The Steely Dan band also performed the entire solo album ‘The Nightfly’ for the second album.

‘Northeast Corridor’ covers the Steely Dan studio years from the first album ‘Can’t Buy A Thrill’ (1972) to the final album ‘Everything Must Go’ (2003).

Fagen’s debut solo album ‘The Nightfly’ was released in 1982. It was nominated for seven Grammy Awards including Album of the Year.

Steely Dan – Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!

CD/Digital:

1. Black Cow (from Aja, 1977)

2. Kid Charlemagne (from The Royal Scam, 1976)

3. Rikki Don’t Lose That Number (from Pretzel Logic, 1974)

4. Hey Nineteen (from Gaucho, 1980)

5. Any Major Dude Will Tell You (from Pretzel Logic, 1974)

6. Glamour Profession (from Gaucho, 1980)

7. Things I Miss the Most (from Everything Must Go, 2003)

8. Aja (from Aja, 1977)

9. Peg (from Aja, 1977)

10. Bodhisattva (from Countdown to Ecstasy, 1973)

11. Reelin’ in the Years (from Can’t Buy A Thrill, 1972)

12. A Man Ain’t Supposed to Cry (Joe Williams cover)

2LP:

LP 1, Side A:

1. Black Cow

2. Kid Charlemagne

3. Rikki Don’t Lose That Number

LP 1, Side B:

4. Hey Nineteen

5. Any Major Dude Will Tell You

6. Glamour Profession

LP 2, Side A:

1. Things I Miss the Most

2. Aja

3. Peg

LP 2, Side B:

4. Bodhisattva

5. Reelin’ in the Years

6. A Man Ain’t Supposed to Cry

Donald Fagen – The Nightfly Live

CD/Digital:

1. I.G.Y

2. Green Flower Street

3. Ruby Baby

4. Maxine

5. New Frontier

6. The Nightfly

7. The Goodbye Look

8. Walk Between the Raindrops

1LP

Side A:

1. I.G.Y

2. Green Flower Street

3. Ruby Baby

4. Maxine

Side B:

5. New Frontier

6. The Nightfly

7. The Goodbye Look

8. Walk Between the Raindrops

