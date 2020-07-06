Lizzo Goes Veggo

Lizzo is following in the footsteps of Pamela Anderson, Erykah Badu, and Miley Cyrus by adopting a vegan diet.

Weeks after calling out fat-shamers by revealing she regularly works out, Lizzo has now shared she’s overhauled her eating habits and has turned to a plant-based food plan.

Sharing the news on TikTok, the singer walked fans through a typical day in her new diet.

“As a new vegan, I’m enjoying exploring flavours from plants & plant-based proteins! Every journey is personal & deserves to be celebrated,” she exclaimed.

Starting her “average” day with a green smoothie made with coconut water, kale or spinach, and some frozen fruit, she will then usually have a salad for lunch made up of kale, red cabbage, broccoli, avocado, white onions, and carrots.

For dinner, her go-to is protein-packed meals like a truffle, chickpea, and mushroom mixture with quinoa and leftover salad.

And snacks and desserts are still on the menu – she makes “peanut butter and jelly” smoothies, using peanut butter, frozen strawberries, protein powder, oats, and oat milk, while Lesser Evil Paleo Puffs have become her Cheeto-alternative.

“I used to eat a lot of hot Cheetos, but that wasn’t good for my acid-reflux,” she admitted. “These are Cheeto-alternative. I love that’s vegan and I dip them in hummus.”

The vegan news comes hot on the heels of Lizzo calling out the people that criticise her shape.

“I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years,” the Truth Hurts star hit back on TikTok. “And it may come as a surprise to y’all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type.

“I’m working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what type that is? None of your fucking business, because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job.”

