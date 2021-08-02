 Lizzo Has A New Song 'Rumors' Coming But "No Fucking Album" - Noise11.com
Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music

Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music

Lizzo Has A New Song ‘Rumors’ Coming But “No Fucking Album”

by Music-News.com on August 3, 2021

in News

Lizzo says a “new era” is on the way as she confirmed the release of her hotly anticipated new single.

Lizzo has announced a new track of hers, ‘Rumors’, will be available on August 13, in what she has promised will be the start of a “new era” for her and her fans.

She wrote on Instagram: “NEW ERA BITCH. ‘RUMORS’. 8/13 (sic)”

It comes after Lizzo seemingly teased she would be making an announcement regarding new music on Monday, days after revealing she was in the studio with Mark Ronson working on her fourth album.

Alongside a black box featuring the Shh Emoji and “SHHHHHHHH”, Lizzo wrote on Instagram on Sunday (01.08.21): “Don’t even like this post cus you REALLY gon like my post tomorrow #shhhhhhhhhhhh (sic)”

Lizzo and Ronson teased fans in a video on TikTok, in which they joked that they were not in the studio working on new music for Lizzo’s LP.

Responding to one fan, who commented, “I hear an album is coming”, she replied: “An album? Absolutely not … I’m not making no fucking album.”

Turning the camera to face Ronson, Mark said: “I’m not in a studio. This isn’t Mark Ronson. This isn’t a whole [sound] board. I’m not making a fucking album. Where you get that from?”

The short clip was captioned: “THE RUMORS ARE FALSE.”

Meanwhile, Lizzo previously described her new record as “very uplifting, fun and necessary”.

She said: “This music is going to be very uplifting, very fun and very necessary.

“I am making the music that I need to hear after the year we’ve had.”

Lizzo also admitted she’d love to work with Harry Styles and Rihanna.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Weeknd
The Weeknd Shares Snippet of New Song

The Weeknd has shared a snippet of a new dance track on social media.

9 hours ago
Thirty Seconds To Mars, Jared Leto, Video, Music Interview, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Jared Leto Is Unrecognisable In New #HouseofGucci Movie

Jared Leto has been totally transformed in the movie House of Gucci, coming in November.

24 hours ago
Ariana Grande Sweetener
Ariana Grande Urges Fans To Get Vaccinated

Ariana Grande has called on her fans to take up offers of Covid-19 vaccinations as quickly as possible.

2 days ago
Kelly Clarkson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kelly Clarkson Ordered To Pay Ex $200000 A Month In Support

Kelly Clarkson has been ordered to pay her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock almost $200,000 (£144,000) a month in spousal and child support.

5 days ago
Lorde, Photo By Serena Ho
Lorde Wouldn’t Mind A Harry Styles Duet

Lorde is eyeing up a collaboration with Harry Styles.

6 days ago
James Blunt, Plenary Melbourne, Ros O'Gorman photography
James Blunt Caught Covid Two Weeks Before Major Gig

James Blunt caught Covid-19 two weeks before his comeback shows, including a headline performance at the Royal Albert Hall.

July 27, 2021
Billie Eilish photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey
BBC To Broadcast Billie Eilish Television Special

Billie Eilish has announced details of her upcoming BBC special, 'Billie Eilish: Up Close'.

July 27, 2021