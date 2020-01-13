Lizzo Puts The Call Out For Thicc-Girl Ballerinas

Lizzo – the undisputed Queen of 2019/20 – has put a call out via Instagram for thicc-girl ballerinas.

“I’m looking for ballet dancers. I need ballet dancers that can be en-pointe,” she says in the short clip. “I would like ballet dancers that look like me. Where are you? I want you. So listen, I’m putting it out there. Send a video of you doin’ some ballet en pointe to my choreographer I’m gonna tag him in this post and I would love to see it, so come on y’all. I know y’all exist. We’ve been looking and it’s hard to find. So pull up. Thicc-girl ballerinas, let’s go.”

The accompanying text says you have to live in L.A., and that “if you look like [Lizzo] that’s a plus!”

Lizzo was in Melbourne this weekend for the FOMO Festival. Last week she volunteered for Foodbank Victoria‘s bushfire efforts.

Her third album Cuz I Love You has propelled her to superstardom around the world with the catchy-as-hell lead single Juice. She’s doing wonders for the plus size community, proving that you can be a thicc-girl and fit as hell, as anyone who has seen her jump around the stage for two hours knows she is.

Check out Lizzo’s Juice below:

