Lizzo Wins At NAACP Awards

by Music-News.com on February 24, 2020

in News

Lizzo, Just Mercy, and Black-ish were the big winners at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards in Hollywood on Saturday night.

Lizzo beat out Billy Porter, Angela Bassett, Regina King, and Tyler Perry to be named Entertainer of the Year at the ceremony, hosted by Anthony Anderson.

“We are such a beautiful people, this is just a reminder of all the beautiful things that we can do,” said Lizzo as she accepted the night’s final and biggest award, leaping and dancing off the stage at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.
Meanwhile, Just Mercy took home three prizes, including Outstanding Motion Picture, Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for Michael B. Jordan and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for Jamie Foxx.

Jordan played a crusading defence attorney in the film, with Foxx starring as the wrongly convicted man he fought for.

“This project is a lot bigger than me. It’s about every person that’s wrongfully convicted and sitting in a jail cell right now,” Jordan said as he accepted the award for the movie, which is based on real-life events.

Foxx, who won his fifth overall Image Award for his performance, added: “Thank you so much, black people, African-Americans, and everything else we are.

“It’s always great to get it from black folks because we are so talented.”

Lupita Nyong’o won Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture in a film for her role in Us, and 15-year Marsai Martin received Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in Little, beating out names including Jennifer Lopez, Janelle Monae, and Octavia Spencer.

It was a big night for Black-ish, with the hit show taking home Outstanding Comedy Series, and sweeping all of the acting categories for comedy series.

Last year’s Entertainer of the Year winner Beyonce also took home a handful of prizes, including Outstanding Female Artist, along with several nods for her album The Lion King: The Gift. Her daughter, Blue Ivy, was also recognised for the collaboration Brown Skin Girl.

And Rihanna took home the NAACP President’s Award for special achievement and distinguished public service, and she called for racial, religious and cultural unity during her acceptance speech.

“If there’s anything that I’ve learned, it’s that we can only fix this world together,” Rihanna said. “We can’t do it divided. Tell your friends to pull up.

“We’ve been denied opportunities since the beginning of time, and still we prevail… Imagine what we can do if we do it together,” she added.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Outstanding Comedy Series
black-ish

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Deon Cole, black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Marsai Martin, black-ish

Outstanding Drama Series
Greenleaf

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Omari Hardwick, Power

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Harold Perrineau, Claws

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
When They See Us

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
Unsung

Outstanding Talk Series
Red Table Talk

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game Show
Rhythm + Flow

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)
Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce

Outstanding Children’s Program
Family Reunion

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)
Marsai Martin, black-ish

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Jada Pinkett Smith, Red Table Talk

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series
Kelly Rowland, American Soul

Outstanding Documentary (Television – Series or Special)
Hitsville: The Making of Motown

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
The Good Place

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Truth Be Told

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
GLOW

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Power

Entertainer of the Year
Lizzo

Outstanding Motion Picture
Just Mercy

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Michael B. Jordan – Just Mercy

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Jamie Foxx – Just Mercy

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Marsai Martin – Little

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in Motion Picture
Marsai Martin – Little

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
Just Mercy

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
Dolemite Is My Name

Outstanding Album
Homecoming: The Live Album – Beyonce

Outstanding New Artist
Lil Nas X

Outstanding Male Artist
Bruno Mars

Outstanding Female Artist
Beyonce

Outstanding Song – Traditional
SPIRIT – Beyonce

Outstanding Song – Contemporary
Before I Let Go – Beyonce

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration
Brown Skin Girl – Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, Beyonce & WizKiD

Outstanding Jazz Album
Love & Liberation – Jazzmeia Horn

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song (Traditional or Contemporary)
Love Theory – Kirk Franklin

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
Juice – Lizzo

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
The Lion King: The Gift – Beyonce w/Various Artists

