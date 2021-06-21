Lorde To Tour Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com

Lorde has announced nine show across Australia and New Zealand for 2022.
The Lorde ‘Solar Power’ tour will be the first tour for the New Zealand singer/songwriter since 2017’s Melodrama tour.
Lorde’s world tour will kick off in Christchurch, New Zealand and then after Australia head to the USA in April 2022 and the UK in May. European dates have also been announced for France, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Croatia.
As for Australia and New Zealand:
Tour Dates | Lorde Solar Power Tour 2022:
• Sun 27 Feb – Neudorf Vineyards, Upper Moutere NZ
• Tues 1 March – Days Bay, Lower Hutt
• Wed 2 March – Black Barn Vineyards , Havelock
• Fri 4 March – TSB Bowl of Brooklands, New Plymouth
• Sat 5 March – Outer Fields at Western Springs, Auckland
• Thur 10 March 2022 – Riverstage, Brisbane
• Sat 12 March 2022 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne
• Tues 15 March 2022 – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney
• Sat 19 March 2022 – Belvoir Amphitheatre, Perth
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook