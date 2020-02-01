Madonna Cancels London Shows Due To “Multiple Injures”

Madonna has cancelled her London shows on 4 and 11 February due to “multiple injuries”.
Her shows from 2, 5 and 6 Feb as well as 8, 9, 12, 13, 15, 16 on onwards will remain but she will only now perform a maximum two nights in a row.
In a statement Madonna wrote:
As you all know i have multiple injuries and have had to cancel shows to give me time to recover.
So as not to surprise you i want to let you know ahead of time that I will be cancelling 2 shows- on Feb 4 and Feb 11th at the Palladium in London. because doing 3 shows in a row is too much on my body and in fact my doctors insist i take a day off after every show but i believe can manage if i do 2 shows then I rest!
Its a miracle i have gotten this far but a-lot has to do with the fact that i do 6 hours of re-hab every day. 3 hours before show and 3 after with multiple therapies. I have also switched to flat shoes and modified difficult. parts of the show. This has helped enormously but i still need to be careful and of course rest is the best medicine.
Of course i never want to cancel any show and Im determined that i will make it to the end if i pace myself.
God Willing 🙏🏼 Refunds will be automatically issued to the credit card on which tickets were ordered.
I appreciate your understanding and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you!!
