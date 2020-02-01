 Madonna Cancels London Shows Due To “Multiple Injures” - Noise11.com
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.

Madonna Cancels London Shows Due To “Multiple Injures”

by Paul Cashmere on February 1, 2020

in News

Madonna has cancelled her London shows on 4 and 11 February due to “multiple injuries”.

Her shows from 2, 5 and 6 Feb as well as 8, 9, 12, 13, 15, 16 on onwards will remain but she will only now perform a maximum two nights in a row.

In a statement Madonna wrote:

As you all know i have multiple injuries and have had to cancel shows to give me time to recover.

So as not to surprise you i want to let you know ahead of time that I will be cancelling 2 shows- on Feb 4 and Feb 11th at the Palladium in London. because doing 3 shows in a row is too much on my body and in fact my doctors insist i take a day off after every show but i believe can manage if i do 2 shows then I rest!

Its a miracle i have gotten this far but a-lot has to do with the fact that i do 6 hours of re-hab every day. 3 hours before show and 3 after with multiple therapies. I have also switched to flat shoes and modified difficult. parts of the show. This has helped enormously but i still need to be careful and of course rest is the best medicine.

Of course i never want to cancel any show and Im determined that i will make it to the end if i pace myself.

God Willing 🙏🏼 Refunds will be automatically issued to the credit card on which tickets were ordered.
I appreciate your understanding and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you!!

Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman

