Malik B of The Roots Dies Aged 47

by Paul Cashmere on July 30, 2020

Malik B (Malik Abdul Balik) of The Roots has died at age 47 the band has confirmed.

Malik was with the band for their first three albums, leaving in 1999. He appeared on latter albums as a featured artist. He has released two solo albums ‘Street Assault’ in 2005 and ‘Unpredictable’ (with Mr Green) in 2015.

The Roots announced the death of Malik at their Twitter page saying, “We regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit. May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam and innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time. We ask that you please respect his family in our time of mourning”.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

The Roots, Photo By Ian Laidlaw The Roots, Photo By Ian Laidlaw The Roots, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

