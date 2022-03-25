 Marcia Hines To Headline Adelaide Cabaret Festival - Noise11.com
Marcia Hines will headline the 2022 Adelaide Cabaret Festival with her ‘The Gospel According to Marcia’ show.

Marica has her event locked into the Adelaide Cabaret Festival on 17 June, the week after Sydney fans get to see it at Vivid.

For The Gospel According to marcia, Marcia Hines will have a 12-piece choir joining her live band. Marica shares stories of her early time as a child in the USA where she defined her craft in the black American churches.

Marcia and her blind aunt Florence would visit four Boston churches on a Sunday to lead the choir. Marcia was 12 years old at the time. Four years later at age 16 she was living in Sydney and starring in Hair before her first major role as the first black woman to play Mary Magdalene in the first Australian production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2022 opens on June 10 and runs until June 25.
Tickets on sale now at adelaidecabaretfestival.com.au

