Marilyn Manson Set To Be Handed To Police This Week - Noise11.com

Marilyn Manson Set To Be Handed To Police This Week

by Music-News.com on June 28, 2021

Marilyn Manson has reportedly reached an agreement to turn himself in to police on two outstanding warrants for misdemeanour assault in New Hampshire.

Manson, real name Brian Warner, will turn himself in on the warrant in Los Angeles, according to the Boston Globe.

Cops there will book and release Manson on bail, upon which he’ll receive a court date in New Hampshire to face charges involving an alleged incident with a videographer at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in August 2019.

“The videographer had been subcontracted by a NH based company to video the concert, and had been located in the stage pit area when the alleged assaults occurred,” a statement reads.

“The alleged assaults are not sexual in nature as has been asked by several other media outlets due to a number of other allegations made against Mr. Warner.”

Manson is also under investigation in Los Angeles following a series of sexual assault allegations.

If convicted on the charges in New Hampshire, the rocker could face a jail sentence of up to one year and a fine.

A statement from Manson’s attorney Howard King reads: “It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera. This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm.

“After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply. This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout.”

Three concertgoers told People they saw Manson spit and “shoot his snot” at the camerawoman.

