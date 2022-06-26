 Mark Evans Is Back In Rose Tattoo - Noise11.com
Rose Tattoo Angry Anderson and Mark Evans. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rose Tattoo Angry Anderson and Mark Evans. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mark Evans Is Back In Rose Tattoo

by Paul Cashmere on June 26, 2022

in News

Mark Evans has announced he is back in Rose Tattoo after being dumped from the band just four days ago.

Just a few days ago Mark said, “It is with much sadness that l inform you today that l am not coming to Europe & UK with Rose Tattoo next week, as planned and previously advertised. This decision (made known to me only recently) was not of my making.”

Now in a new post at his socials Mark has announced, “Dear Friends, very pleased to inform that l will be with Rose Tattoo on our coming tour of Europe and the UK as originally planned. Looking forward to seeing you all and being part of another massive Europe/UK Tatts Tour. TFFT”.

Mark was announced as the permanent bass player for Rose Tattoo in 2017. Mark was the bass player for AC/DC on the albums ‘TNT’ (1975), ‘High Voltage’ (1976), ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirty Cheap’ (1976) and ‘Let There Be Rock’ (1977). He was replaced with Cliff Williams in 1977 after the recording of ‘Let There Be Rock’.
Mark was also a member of Sydney band Finch/Contraband from 1977 to 1979.

Rose Tattoo will begin their European tour on 8 July at Küsters Hot Open Air in Wunstorf, Germany.

