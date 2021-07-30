Mark Knopfler Albums Compiled For Vinyl Collection - Noise11.com

Mark Knopfler’s first five solo albums have been compiled into a next vinyl box set (with a CD edition coming as well).

‘Mark Knopfler – The Studio Albums 1996-2007’ starts with 1996’s no 9 charting ‘Golden Heart’ and includes ‘Sailing To Philadelphia’ (no 4, 2000), ‘The Ragpicker’s Dream’ (no 7, 2002), ‘Shangri-La’ (no 11, 2004), and ‘Kill To Get Crimson’ (no 9, 2007).

An additional album ‘Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007’ will be included as a bonus disc.

LP 1 & 2: Golden Heart

LP 3 & 4: Sailing To Philadelphia

LP 5 & 6: The Ragpicker’s Dream

LP 7 & 8: Shangri-La

LP 9 & 10: Kill To Get Crimson

LP 11: Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007

LP tracklisting:

Golden Heart

LP1

Side A:

Darling Pretty

Imelda

Golden Heart

Side B:

No Can Do

Vic And Ray

Don’t You Get It

A Night In Summer Long Ago

LP2:

Side C:

Cannibals

I’m The Fool

Je Suis Désolé

Rüdiger

Side D:

Nobody’s Got The Gun

Done With Bonaparte

Are We In Trouble Now

Sailing To Philadelphia

LP3:

Side A:

What It Is

Sailing To Philadelphia

Who’s Your Baby Now

Side B:

Baloney Again

The Last Laugh

Do America

Silvertown Blues

LP4:

Side C:

El Macho

Prairie Wedding

Wanderlust

Side D:

Speedway At Nazareth

Junkie Doll

Sands Of Nevada

One More Matinee

The Ragpicker’s Dream

LP5:

Side A:

Why Aye Man

Devil Baby

Hill Farmer’s Blues

Side B:

A Place Where We Used To Live

Quality Shoe

Fare Thee Well Northumberland

LP6:

Side C:

Marbletown

You Don’t Know You’re Born

Coyote

Side D:

The Ragpicker’s Dream

Daddy’s Gone To Knoxville

Old Pigweed

Shangri-La

LP7:

Side A:

5.15 a.m.

Boom, Like That

Sucker Row

Side B:

The Trawlerman’s Song

Back To Tupelo

Our Shangri-La

LP8:

Side C:

Everybody Pays

Song For Sonny Liston

Whoop De Doo

Postcards From Paraguay

Side D:

All That Matters

Stand Up Guy

Donegan’s Gone

Don’t Crash The Ambulance

Kill To Get Crimson

LP9:

Side A:

True Love Will Never Fade

The Scaffolder’s Wife

The Fizzy And The Still

Side B:

Heart Full Of Holes

We Can Get Wild

Secondary Waltz

LP10:

Side C:

Punish The Monkey

Let It All Go

Behind With The Rent

Side D:

The Fish And The Bird

Madame Geneva’s

In The Sky

Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007

LP11:

Side A:

Small Potatoes [Why Aye Man B-Side]

What Have I Got To Do [Cannibals B-Side]

Gravy Train [Darling Pretty B-Side]

My Claim To Fame [Darling Pretty B-Side]

Side B:

Summer Of Love [Boom, Like That B-Side]

Camerado [What It Is B-Side]

Tall Order Baby [Cannibals B-Side]

Let’s See You [What It Is B-Side]

The Long Highway [What It Is B-Side]

