Mark Knopfler Albums Compiled For Vinyl Collection - Noise11.com

Mark Knopfler’s first five solo albums have been compiled into a next vinyl box set (with a CD edition coming as well).
‘Mark Knopfler – The Studio Albums 1996-2007’ starts with 1996’s no 9 charting ‘Golden Heart’ and includes ‘Sailing To Philadelphia’ (no 4, 2000), ‘The Ragpicker’s Dream’ (no 7, 2002), ‘Shangri-La’ (no 11, 2004), and ‘Kill To Get Crimson’ (no 9, 2007).
An additional album ‘Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007’ will be included as a bonus disc.
LP 1 & 2: Golden Heart
LP 3 & 4: Sailing To Philadelphia
LP 5 & 6: The Ragpicker’s Dream
LP 7 & 8: Shangri-La
LP 9 & 10: Kill To Get Crimson
LP 11: Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007
LP tracklisting:
Golden Heart
LP1
Side A:
Darling Pretty
Imelda
Golden Heart
Side B:
No Can Do
Vic And Ray
Don’t You Get It
A Night In Summer Long Ago
LP2:
Side C:
Cannibals
I’m The Fool
Je Suis Désolé
Rüdiger
Side D:
Nobody’s Got The Gun
Done With Bonaparte
Are We In Trouble Now
Sailing To Philadelphia
LP3:
Side A:
What It Is
Sailing To Philadelphia
Who’s Your Baby Now
Side B:
Baloney Again
The Last Laugh
Do America
Silvertown Blues
LP4:
Side C:
El Macho
Prairie Wedding
Wanderlust
Side D:
Speedway At Nazareth
Junkie Doll
Sands Of Nevada
One More Matinee
The Ragpicker’s Dream
LP5:
Side A:
Why Aye Man
Devil Baby
Hill Farmer’s Blues
Side B:
A Place Where We Used To Live
Quality Shoe
Fare Thee Well Northumberland
LP6:
Side C:
Marbletown
You Don’t Know You’re Born
Coyote
Side D:
The Ragpicker’s Dream
Daddy’s Gone To Knoxville
Old Pigweed
Shangri-La
LP7:
Side A:
5.15 a.m.
Boom, Like That
Sucker Row
Side B:
The Trawlerman’s Song
Back To Tupelo
Our Shangri-La
LP8:
Side C:
Everybody Pays
Song For Sonny Liston
Whoop De Doo
Postcards From Paraguay
Side D:
All That Matters
Stand Up Guy
Donegan’s Gone
Don’t Crash The Ambulance
Kill To Get Crimson
LP9:
Side A:
True Love Will Never Fade
The Scaffolder’s Wife
The Fizzy And The Still
Side B:
Heart Full Of Holes
We Can Get Wild
Secondary Waltz
LP10:
Side C:
Punish The Monkey
Let It All Go
Behind With The Rent
Side D:
The Fish And The Bird
Madame Geneva’s
In The Sky
Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007
LP11:
Side A:
Small Potatoes [Why Aye Man B-Side]
What Have I Got To Do [Cannibals B-Side]
Gravy Train [Darling Pretty B-Side]
My Claim To Fame [Darling Pretty B-Side]
Side B:
Summer Of Love [Boom, Like That B-Side]
Camerado [What It Is B-Side]
Tall Order Baby [Cannibals B-Side]
Let’s See You [What It Is B-Side]
The Long Highway [What It Is B-Side]
CD tracklisting:
Golden Heart – CD1:
Darling Pretty
Imelda
Golden Heart
No Can Do
Vic And Ray
Don’t You Get It
A Night In Summer Long Ago
Cannibals
I’m The Fool
Je Suis Désolé
Rüdiger
Nobody’s Got The Gun
Done With Bonaparte
Are We In Trouble Now
Sailing To Philadelphia – CD2:
What It Is
Sailing To Philadelphia
Who’s Your Baby Now
Baloney Again
The Last Laugh
Do America
Silvertown Blues
El Macho
Prairie Wedding
Wanderlust
Speedway At Nazareth
Junkie Doll
Sands Of Nevada
One More Matinee
The Ragpicker’s Dream – CD3:
Why Aye Man
Devil Baby
Hill Farmer’s Blues
A Place Where We Used To Live
Quality Shoe
Fare Thee Well Northumberland
Marbletown
You Don’t Know You’re Born
Coyote
The Ragpicker’s Dream
Daddy’s Gone To Knoxville
Old Pigweed
Shangri-La – CD4:
5.15 a.m.
Boom, Like That
Sucker Row
The Trawlerman’s Song
Back To Tupelo
Our Shangri-La
Everybody Pays
Song For Sonny Liston
Whoop De Doo
Postcards From Paraguay
All That Matters
Stand Up Guy
Donegan’s Gone
Don’t Crash The Ambulance
Kill To Get Crimson – CD5:
True Love Will Never Fade
The Scaffolder’s Wife
The Fizzy And The Still
Heart Full Of Holes
We Can Get Wild
Secondary Waltz
Punish The Monkey
Let It All Go
Behind With The Rent
The Fish And The Bird
Madame Geneva’s
In The Sky
Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007 – CD6:
Small Potatoes
What Have I Got To Do
Gravy Train
My Claim To Fame
Summer Of Love
Camerado
Tall Order Baby
Let’s See You
The Long Highway
