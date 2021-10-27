Mark Seymour Debuts ‘The Whole World Is Dreaming’ With Missy Higgins - Noise11.com

Mark Seymour has a new song with Missy Higgins. ‘The Whole World Is Dreaming’ was recorded live in an empty theatre at The Forum in Melbourne during the 2020 lockdown.
“It is our great pleasure to announce the release of a new single,” Mark said in a statement.
“’The Whole World is Dreaming’ featuring the voice of Missy Higgins.. recorded live to video from the Forum theatre during the 2020 Lockdown..
“There were moments last year when many of us believed we might never live again. So we seized the opportunity to document the band performing the whole of the ‘Slow Dawn’ album live.
“Missy lifted the mood to a new level. What a voice she has. ‘Sometimes a song can travel from the end of one life to the beginning of another, a lullaby to sing a child to sleep, or a hymn for the dying.’
“The Whole World Is Dreaming’ is a shape changer. One of those songs you can carry ‘round for years.”
Mark Seymour will head back out with Hunters & Collectors for Red Hot Summer in 2022.
The Red Hot Summer shows features:
Hunters & Collectors
James Reyne
The Living End
The Angels
Baby Animals
Killing Heidi
Boom Crash Opera
Red Hot Summer is returning with Hunters & Collectors to take care of “unfinished business”.
Sunday 20th February 2022
Cockatoo Island, SYDNEY NSW
Saturday 26th February 2022
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
Sunday 27th February 2022
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
Saturday 5th March 2022
Kiama Showgrounds, KIAMA NSW
Saturday 12th March 2022
Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA
Sunday 13th March 2022
Muwerang-Kent Reserve, VICTOR HARBOR SA
Saturday 19th March 2022
North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC
Saturday 26th March 2022
Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC
Saturday 2nd April 2022
Sandalford Estate, SWAN VALLEY WA
Sunday 10th April 2022
Bella Vista Farm, BAULKHAM HILLS NSW
Saturday 23rd April 2022
Broadwater Parklands, GOLD COAST QLD
Saturday 30th April 2022
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
Sunday 1st May 2022
Noosa & District Sporting Club, NOOSA QLD
Saturday 14th May 2022
Cairns Showground, CAIRNS QLD
Get tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.au
For more information, please visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au
