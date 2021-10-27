 Mark Seymour Debuts ‘The Whole World Is Dreaming’ With Missy Higgins - Noise11.com
Barry Palmer and Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11

Barry Palmer and Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11

Mark Seymour Debuts ‘The Whole World Is Dreaming’ With Missy Higgins

by Paul Cashmere on October 27, 2021

in News

Mark Seymour has a new song with Missy Higgins. ‘The Whole World Is Dreaming’ was recorded live in an empty theatre at The Forum in Melbourne during the 2020 lockdown.

“It is our great pleasure to announce the release of a new single,” Mark said in a statement.

“’The Whole World is Dreaming’ featuring the voice of Missy Higgins.. recorded live to video from the Forum theatre during the 2020 Lockdown..

“There were moments last year when many of us believed we might never live again. So we seized the opportunity to document the band performing the whole of the ‘Slow Dawn’ album live.

“Missy lifted the mood to a new level. What a voice she has. ‘Sometimes a song can travel from the end of one life to the beginning of another, a lullaby to sing a child to sleep, or a hymn for the dying.’

“The Whole World Is Dreaming’ is a shape changer. One of those songs you can carry ‘round for years.”

Mark Seymour will head back out with Hunters & Collectors for Red Hot Summer in 2022.

The Red Hot Summer shows features:

Hunters & Collectors
James Reyne
The Living End
The Angels
Baby Animals
Killing Heidi
Boom Crash Opera

Red Hot Summer is returning with Hunters & Collectors to take care of “unfinished business”.

Sunday 20th February 2022
Cockatoo Island, SYDNEY NSW

Saturday 26th February 2022
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

Sunday 27th February 2022
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

Saturday 5th March 2022
Kiama Showgrounds, KIAMA NSW

Saturday 12th March 2022
Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA

Sunday 13th March 2022
Muwerang-Kent Reserve, VICTOR HARBOR SA

Saturday 19th March 2022
North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC

Saturday 26th March 2022
Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC

Saturday 2nd April 2022
Sandalford Estate, SWAN VALLEY WA

Sunday 10th April 2022
Bella Vista Farm, BAULKHAM HILLS NSW

Saturday 23rd April 2022
Broadwater Parklands, GOLD COAST QLD

Saturday 30th April 2022
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD

Sunday 1st May 2022
Noosa & District Sporting Club, NOOSA QLD

Saturday 14th May 2022
Cairns Showground, CAIRNS QLD

Get tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.au

For more information, please visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

James Reyne at Red Hot Summer Bendigo 2020 photo Noise11
James Reyne Postpones Melbourne Cup Eve Show

James Reyne’s annual Cup Eve show has been postponed due to current Covid rules. A new date for the live stream has been announced for December 12.

5 hours ago
The Cure vocalist and guitarist Robert Smith performs at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 12 August 2007.
The Cure’s Robert Smith Donates Artworks for Charity

The Cure's Robert Smith has donated four pieces of unique A5 artwork to Heart Research UK's anonymous heART project, raising money for vital medical research.

17 hours ago
Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Guns N Roses Have No More New Music

Guns N' Roses haven't penned any new material since reuniting.

2 days ago
David Bowie ‘Toy’ Is A Ghost Album Says Tony Visconti

Tony Visconti has described David Bowie's 'Toy' as a "ghost album".

3 days ago
Rolling Stones Tattoo You
The Rolling Stones Complete 1982 Wembley Concert Available for the First Time

The Rolling Stones complete Wembley, London concert from 25 and 26 June 1982 has become available for the very first time as part of the new ‘Tattoo You’ box set.

5 days ago
Abba Just A Notion
Björn From ABBA Had To Google Himself To Find Out About The New ABBA Song Just A Notion

Björn from ABBA went Googling through Wikipedia to find out when he first recorded the new ABBA song ‘Just A Notion’.

5 days ago
Bob Dylan Shot of Love
Benmont Tench of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Opens Up About Working With Bob Dylan

Benmont Tench, a co-founding member of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, first met Bob Dylan in 1981 when he was invited to play keyboards on Dylan’s ‘Shot of Love’ album.

6 days ago