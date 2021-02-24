 Marti Pellow of Wet Wet Wet To Release Solo Album - Noise11.com
Marti Pellow of Wet Wet Wet To Release Solo Album

by Music-News.com on February 25, 2021

in News

Marti Pellow of Wet Wet Wet left the band in July 2017, to focus on his solo career, and he’s announced his first solo studio effort since March 2017’s ‘Mysterious’ and given fans a taste of what’s to come with the lead single, ‘These Are The Days’.

He said of the LP: “I believe ‘Stargazer’ is about imagination, every day is a school day in songwriting, and that’s what this album took me back to. It was a big learning process.”

On the uplifting ballad, he added: “‘These Are The Days’ lyrics have really found their place in the world right now. They’re about growing up, me and my mates, just running about the streets, not a care in the world, those formative years, helping you become the man you become. I love the simplicity of it.”

The 55-year-old singer recorded the LP in Monnow Valley, Wales, as a live “stream-of-consciousness” in two or three takes.

A press release states that the likes of David Bowie, Harry Nilsson, Curtis Mayfield and John Lennon inspired ‘Stargazer’.

Announcing his departure from Wet Wet Wet four years ago, Pellow tweeted: “Hi all, wanted you to know for foreseeable future I’ll be concentrating on my solo work, am excited by the future and seeing you out there x (sic)”

Pellow was the lead singer the group – also comprised of Tommy Cunningham and Neile Mitchell – for more than three decades, but admitted his “heart and soul” is no longer into it.

He explained at the time: “When I started in Wet Wet Wet I gave it 100% of my heart and soul and that’s what it demands and that is also what the fans demand – and if I can’t do that because my focus is elsewhere, then this is not fair on the fans or the rest of the guys in the band.”

Pellow insisted there are no bad feelings and he will always look back fondly on his time in the group.

He said: “I will be spending more time on my solo work – performing concerts, acting and my own songwriting – as an artist I feel a lot more settled in this world. I have had a great time and loved my career with Wet Wet Wet and to me they will always be the best band in the world.

Pellow previously quit the group in 1999 after battling with a heroin addiction.

