Marty Stuart To Honor His Wife Connie Smith In New Television Production - Noise11.com

Mississippi country music legend Marty Stuart is working on a program to pay tribute to another country music legend, his wife Connie Smith.

Connie considers country music the “the cry of the heart”. Marty and Connie have chosen ‘Connie The Cry of the Heart’ as the title for the show. The program is planned as the first of an on-going series about country music by Marty Stuart.

Marty and Connie’s close friend, The Noise Network Chief Operating Officer Nick Kontonicolas, has been invited by the Stuart family to be involved in the show. Marty and Connie were recent guests at Nick milestone birthday celebration in New York.

Nick Kontonicolas and Marty Stuart at Nick’s birthday party 2020.

“In Connie Smith and Marty Stuart, you don’t just have two music legends, you have two of the nicest people on Earth,” Nick says. “When I started to get involved in music a few years back after meeting Australian entrepreneur, media and music industry executive Paul Cashmere and we became close friends, I took a great interest in the music business. Studying the depth of what Marty and Connie have achieved in the industry and then discovering their ability to predict the business trends around their legacy makes me very excited to be part of what they are doing”.

Connie Smith signed with RCA Victor in 1963. In 1964 she had her first number one Billboard Country hit with ‘Once A Day’.

Connie has had 37 Top 40 country hits and has recorded over 50 albums. She married Marty Stuart in 1997. Marty had been part of Lester Flatt’s band before joining the Johnny Cash band. In 1978 Marty released his first solo album. His 18th album ‘Way Out West’ in 2017 was produced by Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

In 2008 Marty began his television show ‘The Marty Stuart Show’. He is a multiple Grammy Awards winner.

Nick Kontonicolas is also working with Marty on the Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music, currently under construction in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments