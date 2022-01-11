Marty Stuart To Play UK Music Festival In 2022 - Noise11.com

American country legend Marty Stuart will head to the UK in 2022 for a headline performance at The Long Road Festival is Leicestershire in August.

The Long Road is billed as “A Festival of Country, Americana & Roots’. Stuart and his band Fabulous Superlatives will perform on the bill with The Cadillac Three, Locash, Brandy Clark, Lilly Hiatt and others.

Marty Stuart will play his first show on 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky this week and continue his US tour through to April.

2022 will also see the completed ‘Songs I Sing In The Dark’ album officially released. Marty has been releasing one song a month leading up to the official release later in 2022. The most recent release is a cover of the Johnny Cash song ‘Six White Horses’.

Marty Stuart is also continuing to build The Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music in Philadelphia, Mississippi. The $30 million project will feature a 50,000 sq ft campus in the renovated Ellis Theatre, a country music museum, classrooms, a community hall and rooftop performance venue.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



