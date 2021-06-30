 Marysville Music Weekend Festival Line-up Revealed - Noise11.com
Marysville Music Weekend Festival Line-up Revealed

by Paul Cashmere on July 1, 2021

The Marysville Music Weekend for the Yarra Valley on October is moving forward as planned.

The 2021 program features The Pierce Brothers, James Morrison and Geoff Achison.

Festival Director Bill Bate says, “We’re excited to launch the Marysville Music Weekend. This weekend is a showcase event in our region, bringing locals and visitors from far and wide. We’re pumped about the new direction of the new brand of the Marysville Music Weekend. Building on the strong success of the Marysville Jazz and Blues Weekend, we offer a world class line-up of amazing music, food and drinks all set in our picturesque home of Marysville. Enjoy the country hospitality and join us for a great weekend.”

Friday Evening Session
Pierce Brothers
Brooke Taylor

Saturday Afternoon Session
Freya Josephine Hollick
Julian James & The Moonshine State
Jess Parker
Julian and His Lady

Saturday Evening Session
James Morrison Motown Experience
Geoff Achison and The Souldiggers
Blues Roulette featuring Jimi Hocking, Nardia, Jesse Valach
Dan Dinnen

Sunday Afternoon Session
Bobby Valentine and The Band of Renown
Velvet
JD Delves Band

The event is Covid-safe and tickets are strictly limited.
3-day passes (all sessions) are $158.50 plus booking fee and go on sale July 1
Tickets for individual sessions will be available from August 5.
Tickets are available from http://marysvillemusicweekend.com/ via Trybooking and can only be purchased on-line.

