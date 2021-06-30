Marysville Music Weekend Festival Line-up Revealed - Noise11.com

The Marysville Music Weekend for the Yarra Valley on October is moving forward as planned.

The 2021 program features The Pierce Brothers, James Morrison and Geoff Achison.

Festival Director Bill Bate says, “We’re excited to launch the Marysville Music Weekend. This weekend is a showcase event in our region, bringing locals and visitors from far and wide. We’re pumped about the new direction of the new brand of the Marysville Music Weekend. Building on the strong success of the Marysville Jazz and Blues Weekend, we offer a world class line-up of amazing music, food and drinks all set in our picturesque home of Marysville. Enjoy the country hospitality and join us for a great weekend.”

Friday Evening Session

Pierce Brothers

Brooke Taylor

Saturday Afternoon Session

Freya Josephine Hollick

Julian James & The Moonshine State

Jess Parker

Julian and His Lady

Saturday Evening Session

James Morrison Motown Experience

Geoff Achison and The Souldiggers

Blues Roulette featuring Jimi Hocking, Nardia, Jesse Valach

Dan Dinnen

Sunday Afternoon Session

Bobby Valentine and The Band of Renown

Velvet

JD Delves Band

The event is Covid-safe and tickets are strictly limited.

3-day passes (all sessions) are $158.50 plus booking fee and go on sale July 1

Tickets for individual sessions will be available from August 5.

Tickets are available from http://marysvillemusicweekend.com/ via Trybooking and can only be purchased on-line.

