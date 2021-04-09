Matt Gudinski Named CEO Of Mushroom Group - Noise11.com

Matt Gudinski, the son of Mushroom founder Michael Gudinski, has taken over his father’s role as CEO of the Mushroom Group, effective immediately.

The Mushroom Group includes:

LABELS

100s + 1000s

Bloodlines

I OH YOU

Ivy League

Liberation Records

Liberator Music

Soothsayer

LIVE

Chugg Entertainment

Frontier Touring

Frontier Comedy

Good Life Presents

I OH YOU

Illusive Presents

Mushroom Events

Roundhouse

Sugar Mountain

PUBLISHING

Mushroom Music Publishing

BOOKING AGENCIES

Premier Artists

The Harbour Agency

ARTIST MANAGEMENT

Converge Management

Role Model Artists

NEIGHBOURING RIGHTS

Good Neighbour

FILM & TELEVISION

Mushroom Pictures

MERCHANDISE

Love Police ATM

Venue Merchandising Services

CREATIVE SERVICES

Mushroom Creative House

Michael Gudinski passed away on 2 March 2021 at age 68.

Matt had held the title of Executive Director with the company since 2013. Matt said “This isn’t a role that I expected to assume yet, but I am determined to honour the great legacy my father left. Mushroom Group is in its strongest position ever and as we fast approach our 50th year I know that our incredibly talented Mushroom family will help me deliver the vision Dad and I had for the next 50 years of our business.”

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments