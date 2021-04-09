Matt Gudinski Named CEO Of Mushroom Group - Noise11.com

Matt Gudinski, the son of Mushroom founder Michael Gudinski, has taken over his father’s role as CEO of the Mushroom Group, effective immediately.
The Mushroom Group includes:
LABELS
100s + 1000s
Bloodlines
I OH YOU
Ivy League
Liberation Records
Liberator Music
Soothsayer
LIVE
Chugg Entertainment
Frontier Touring
Frontier Comedy
Good Life Presents
I OH YOU
Illusive Presents
Mushroom Events
Roundhouse
Sugar Mountain
PUBLISHING
Mushroom Music Publishing
BOOKING AGENCIES
Premier Artists
The Harbour Agency
ARTIST MANAGEMENT
Converge Management
Role Model Artists
NEIGHBOURING RIGHTS
Good Neighbour
FILM & TELEVISION
Mushroom Pictures
MERCHANDISE
Love Police ATM
Venue Merchandising Services
CREATIVE SERVICES
Mushroom Creative House
Michael Gudinski passed away on 2 March 2021 at age 68.
Matt had held the title of Executive Director with the company since 2013. Matt said “This isn’t a role that I expected to assume yet, but I am determined to honour the great legacy my father left. Mushroom Group is in its strongest position ever and as we fast approach our 50th year I know that our incredibly talented Mushroom family will help me deliver the vision Dad and I had for the next 50 years of our business.”
