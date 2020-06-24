Mel C On Chances of New Spice Girls Music

Mel C has revealed the Spice Girls are “nervous” about making new music.

Mel teamed up with bandmates Emma Bunton, Mel B, and Geri Horner once again for a tour of the U.K. and Ireland last summer, and legions of fans hoped the reunion meant new Spice Girls tunes were on the horizon.

However, in a chat with Entertainment Tonight, Mel dashed fans’ hopes by admitting they are always conscious that any new material has to live up to hits such as Wannabe, Spice Up Your Life, and Stop.

“(It’s) something we’ve discussed,” Mel said. “(But) we have such an incredible back catalogue and people love our music; we don’t want to produce anything that’s not of the standard of our other work… We talk about it tentatively and we’re like, ‘You know what? We’re not gonna force the issue on that one.’ We’d rather it happen organically.”

While Victoria Beckham sat out the reunion tour, the four-piece still enjoyed huge success with their comeback shows, with the sell-out venues sparking rumours of a trek further afield.

And as to whether or not she can see the Spice Girls making it to America anytime soon, Mel replied: “I hope so, I really do. We talk all the time, we talk about what we’d like to do, any options that we have. We would love to do more shows, we really would.

“Obviously, (this year) has gone nuts and no one knows what’s gonna happen with shows, for now. But personally for me, speaking on my own behalf, I would love to do Spice Girls shows in the U.S., in South America, in Southeast Asia, and get into Australia finally. All those places we never got to, as well as the U.S., because I love to be there.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments