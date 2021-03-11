 Melbourne Broadcaster, Photographer and Artist Pierre Baroni Loses Battle With Cancer - Noise11.com
Pierre Baroni

Pierre Baroni

Melbourne Broadcaster, Photographer and Artist Pierre Baroni Loses Battle With Cancer

by Paul Cashmere on March 11, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Pierre Baroni, a one-time member of The Ponys and The Aliens, has died after an 18-month battle with cancer.

Baroni had presented Soulgroove’66 on Melbourne radio station PBS 106.7FM since 2003 and right up until last week. He also had a DJ residency at The Cherry Bar.

The Aliens were best known for their song ‘Confrontation’ in1979.

The Pony had two albums ‘Thorns and Cutlery’ and ‘Memories of Daydreams’ in the late 80s.

After that Pierre went to work at Mushroom Records as a graphic designer. The art become album covers for Jimmy Barnes, Kylie Minogue and The Church.

A post on the PBS Facebook site paid tribute to Pierre.

PBS is heartbroken to share that Pierre Baroni passed away yesterday following an 18 month battle with cancer.

An extraordinary broadcaster, Pierre programmed and presented Soulgroove’66 on PBS since 2003 and was a broadcaster at the station since 1997. Pierre’s shows were meticulously planned, brilliantly researched and presented with a clear reverence for the artists, musicians and labels for whom he was such a great champion. Pierre was a key part of the resurgent interest in classic soul music, and his passion and enthusiasm for these musicians on PBS and in Melbourne’s clubs helped make our city a great centre for soul and classic rhythm and blues.

In coming days and weeks we’ll take the time to properly pay tribute to our great friend. For the moment however we’ll take some time to quietly mourn and to support all of those who were so close to Pierre. Our thoughts and condolences are with Pierre’s family and his many close friends.

Pierre presented his final program from Studio 2 on PBS last Saturday. We will miss him dearly.

PBS is heartbroken to share that Pierre Baroni passed away yesterday following an 18 month battle with cancer.

An…

Posted by PBS 106.7FM Melbourne on Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Jimmy Barnes called Pierre “one of the great guys in the music business. Pierre designed Jimmy’s ‘Soul Deep’ and ‘Soul Deeper’ album covers.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ed Kuepper
Ed Kuepper Has Three Retro Albums On The Way

Former The Saints, Laughing Clowns and The Aints guitarist Ed Kuepper will mark his 45 years as a recording artist with three retro albums.

17 hours ago
Alice Cooper ‘Detroit Stories’ Is A Hit Album All Over The World

Alice Cooper has had a good week. His ‘Detroit Stories’ album has been a Top 10 album in 10 countries.

19 hours ago
David Gilmour, music news, noise11.com
Pink Floyd Reunion Dashed As David Gilmour Says He Is Done With Touring

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour insists he "absolutely" doesn't want to go back to the group and play stadiums again, as he enjoys being able to be "free to do" what he wants.

1 day ago
Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart Teams With New Zealand In American Cup Effort

In an act of unity and support, 100% Pure New Zealand has invited rock music icon, Rod Stewart to surprise America's Cup teams with a "dock out" serenade of his hit song, Sailing.

1 day ago
Gary Numan photo by Tim Cashmere, music news, noise11.com
Gary Numan Releases Numusic with ‘I Am Screaming’

Gary Numan will release his 18th solo album ‘Intruder’ on 21 May 2021.

2 days ago
The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (AAP Image/Noise 11/Ros O’Gorman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
50 Rolling Stones Unreleased Tracks Leak Online

50 unused songs by The Rolling Stones have popped up online.

3 days ago
John Lennon Plastic Ono Band box set
John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band Box Set Details Revealed

John Lennon’s 1970 ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ will be given a major upgrade.

7 days ago