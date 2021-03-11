Melbourne Broadcaster, Photographer and Artist Pierre Baroni Loses Battle With Cancer - Noise11.com

Pierre Baroni, a one-time member of The Ponys and The Aliens, has died after an 18-month battle with cancer.

Baroni had presented Soulgroove’66 on Melbourne radio station PBS 106.7FM since 2003 and right up until last week. He also had a DJ residency at The Cherry Bar.

The Aliens were best known for their song ‘Confrontation’ in1979.

The Pony had two albums ‘Thorns and Cutlery’ and ‘Memories of Daydreams’ in the late 80s.

After that Pierre went to work at Mushroom Records as a graphic designer. The art become album covers for Jimmy Barnes, Kylie Minogue and The Church.

A post on the PBS Facebook site paid tribute to Pierre.

PBS is heartbroken to share that Pierre Baroni passed away yesterday following an 18 month battle with cancer. An extraordinary broadcaster, Pierre programmed and presented Soulgroove’66 on PBS since 2003 and was a broadcaster at the station since 1997. Pierre’s shows were meticulously planned, brilliantly researched and presented with a clear reverence for the artists, musicians and labels for whom he was such a great champion. Pierre was a key part of the resurgent interest in classic soul music, and his passion and enthusiasm for these musicians on PBS and in Melbourne’s clubs helped make our city a great centre for soul and classic rhythm and blues. In coming days and weeks we’ll take the time to properly pay tribute to our great friend. For the moment however we’ll take some time to quietly mourn and to support all of those who were so close to Pierre. Our thoughts and condolences are with Pierre’s family and his many close friends. Pierre presented his final program from Studio 2 on PBS last Saturday. We will miss him dearly.

PBS is heartbroken to share that Pierre Baroni passed away yesterday following an 18 month battle with cancer. An… Posted by PBS 106.7FM Melbourne on Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Jimmy Barnes called Pierre “one of the great guys in the music business. Pierre designed Jimmy’s ‘Soul Deep’ and ‘Soul Deeper’ album covers.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments