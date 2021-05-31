Melbourne In Lockdown Brings Leo Sayer’s ‘My City In Lockdown’ Back In Focus - Noise11.com

Leo Sayer paid tribute to Melbourne’s 112-day Covid lockdown in 2020 with a song that articulated the feelings of Melbourians. ‘My City In Lockdown’ was created for the people of Melbourne.

And here we are again, 2021 and a city now in its fourth lockdown with the 7-day period most likely to be extended again at the end of this week due to Federal Government cover-ups, lies and incompetence.

“This seems to be current again, what a fucking world we live in,” Leo tells Noise11.com. “As a person who has spent most of his working life ‘living’ in hotels I can’t believe all these stupid politicians and their highly paid health experts could ever think that the hotel quarantine situation would work. Hotels with shut windows and recycling air systems are really perfectly effective incubators for lethal diseases.

“I made the song and video 8 months ago and never thought I’d have to play it again, but it seems we’ve learned nothing”.

Leo, like many artists across Australia, was directly impacted by the lockdown. He was due to star in the Apia Good Times tour in Melbourne on Friday and Geelong on Saturday. Those dates have now been rescheduled into June.

The Victoria lockdown has also impacted on the Thirroul, New South Wales show for Wollongong.

New dates are:

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul – Tuesday 8 June

Palais Theatre, Melbourne – Wednesday 9 June

Costa Hall, Geelong – Saturday 19 June *Please note: Leo Sayer and Wendy Matthews will not be appearing at this show

