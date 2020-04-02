Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Shuts Downs 2020 Season Until At Least July

A statement from the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra:

Due to the extended closure of our performance venues, including Arts Centre Melbourne, Melbourne Recital Centre, Costa Hall and Robert Blackwood Hall, we regret that all scheduled MSO events until 30 June, 2020 will not proceed.

Performances of Ben Folds, Skyfall in Concert, Fantasia in Concert, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince™ in Concert and Birds of Tokyo will be rescheduled and ticket buyers will be updated with new dates once confirmed. A full list of cancelled concerts is available here.

We are committed to ensuring the longevity and sustainability of the MSO, and we thank you for your patience, understanding and support during this time.

If you hold a ticket(s) for any cancelled or rescheduled performances, you are eligible for a refund. For cancelled performances, if you purchased your ticket(s) using a credit card, your full order (including fees) will be refunded automatically. Refunds will be processed from the concert date onwards, and may take up to 10 business days for these funds to be returned to your account. If you purchased your ticket(s) with cash, gift card or MSO Concert Cash card, please email our Box Office at boxoffice@mso.com.au

For rescheduled concerts, we will contact ticket buyers with new dates once they are confirmed. We thank you for your patience during this time, as it’s necessary for our Box Office team to prioritise concerts in date order. If you are a ticket holder for a rescheduled performance and would like to request a refund, please email our Box Office at boxoffice@mso.com.au as soon as you can.

We would also ask you to consider making a tax-deductible donation of the value of your ticket back to the MSO, to help us keep the music going. Please email our Box Office at boxoffice@mso.com.au prior to the performance date if you would prefer to do this and we thank you in advance if you choose to donate during this uncertain period.

You may also make a fee-free exchange* into a future MSO concert or apply the value of your purchase to an MSO Gift Card (valid for 3 years).

Our mission is to share great music, even if you cannot join us in the concert hall. Stay connected with your MSO through digital premieres of previously-recorded performances on the MSO YouTube channel every Thursday at 7.30pm and every Sunday at 3pm. Visit www.mso.com.au/youtube.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments