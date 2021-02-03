Melbourne’s Monique Dimattina Creates Album In Lockdown - Noise11.com

Melbourne musician Monique Dimattina spend lockdown creating a new album. The result is ‘Tides’.

“Yes, I don’t write often,” she writes.” During the 2020 lockdown though, I did write a new solo piano album – and one stormy night in November, some buddies and I snuck into the Australian Piano Warehouse and recorded it.

‘Serafina Lucid Dreamer’ previews the album.

Monique will perform a preview of the album and has also shared links on how to grab a copy…

1. COME TO A GIG

Thurs 18 February: Live at The Store

Exclusive (small capacity) pre-launch concert

At this intimate event in the Australian Piano Warehouse, West Melbourne, there will be champagne and lots of grand pianos.

I will play the album, and then be joined by my dear friend and mentor Dr Tony Gould AM for some four-hands dueling piano fun.

Thursday 18 February, 7.30pm, Bookings essential $35

Australian Piano Warehouse, 200 Rosslyn st, West Melbourne, 3003.

Due to Covid restrictions this event is limited to 40 seats.

More gig announcements soon!

2. BUY THE DIGITAL ALBUM

For now you can purchase, download and listen digitally at this Bandcamp page.

You can also purchase sheet music for selected tracks at this Bandcamp page.

Soon TIDES will be available to purchase on CD/Vinyl – I will let you know how and when :)

https://moniquedimattina.bandcamp.com/merch

3. SHARE TIDES with your people

You can help me get TIDES out there by sharing the album link or film clip on your socials

