 Melbourne’s Monique Dimattina Creates Album In Lockdown - Noise11.com
Monique Dimattina

Monique Dimattina

Melbourne’s Monique Dimattina Creates Album In Lockdown

by Noise11.com on February 3, 2021

in News

Melbourne musician Monique Dimattina spend lockdown creating a new album. The result is ‘Tides’.

“Yes, I don’t write often,” she writes.” During the 2020 lockdown though, I did write a new solo piano album – and one stormy night in November, some buddies and I snuck into the Australian Piano Warehouse and recorded it.

‘Serafina Lucid Dreamer’ previews the album.

Monique will perform a preview of the album and has also shared links on how to grab a copy…

1. COME TO A GIG
Thurs 18 February: Live at The Store
Exclusive (small capacity) pre-launch concert
At this intimate event in the Australian Piano Warehouse, West Melbourne, there will be champagne and lots of grand pianos.
I will play the album, and then be joined by my dear friend and mentor Dr Tony Gould AM for some four-hands dueling piano fun.
Thursday 18 February, 7.30pm, Bookings essential $35
Australian Piano Warehouse, 200 Rosslyn st, West Melbourne, 3003.
Due to Covid restrictions this event is limited to 40 seats.

More gig announcements soon!
2. BUY THE DIGITAL ALBUM
For now you can purchase, download and listen digitally at this Bandcamp page.

You can also purchase sheet music for selected tracks at this Bandcamp page.
Soon TIDES will be available to purchase on CD/Vinyl – I will let you know how and when :)

https://moniquedimattina.bandcamp.com/merch
3. SHARE TIDES with your people
You can help me get TIDES out there by sharing the album link or film clip on your socials

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Stone Roses, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo The Stone Roses, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo The Stone Roses, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo The Stone Roses, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo The Stone Roses, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gormane Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bad Manners photo by Ros OGorman-005 Bad Manners photo by Ros OGorman-011 Mary Wilson Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mary Wilson Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mary Wilson Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mary Wilson Recital Centre Melbourne150613-003 Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Olly Murs Concert. Photo by Zo Damage Olly Murs Concert. Photo by Zo Damage Olly Murs Concert. Photo by Zo Damage Olly Murs Concert. Photo by Zo Damage Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Tim Wheatley Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Tim Wheatley Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Neil Diamond Photo by Ros O'Gorman Neil Diamond Photo by Ros O'Gorman Neil Diamond Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chet Faker Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chet Faker Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chet Faker Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chet Faker Photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-008 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-011 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-017 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-024 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-033 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-043 160508Ed Force One06 PhotoRosOGorman 160508Ed Force One07 PhotoRosOGorman 160508Ed Force One11 PhotoRosOGorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Rodriguez Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rodriguez Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rodriguez Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rodriguez Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rodriguez Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club Boy George. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club Roy Hay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Carrie Fisher and Rufus Wainwright. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Carrie Fisher and Rufus Wainwright. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Carrie Fisher and Rufus Wainwright. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Carrie Fisher and Rufus Wainwright. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Carrie Fisher and Rufus Wainwright. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Kev Carmody Kev Carmody Kev Carmody Kev Carmody Carol Lloyd photo by Ros O'Gorman Carol Lloyd photo by Ros O'Gorman Carol Lloyd photo by Ros O'Gorman Carol Lloyd photo by Ros O'Gorman Carol Lloyd photo by Ros O'Gorman Carol Lloyd photo by Ros O'Gorman Carol Lloyd photo by Ros O'Gorman Carol Lloyd photo by Ros O'Gorman Carol Lloyd photo by Ros O'Gorman Carol Lloyd photo by Ros O'Gorman Carol Lloyd photo by Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Clem Burke Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Debbie Harry Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper k.d. Lang k.d. Langg k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang Kate Ceberano Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens Jon Stevens Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Alison Moyet Alison Moyet Alison Moyet Alison Moyet The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Circus 1903 Circus 1903 Circus 1903 Circus 1903 Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell Tour photo by Ros O'Gorman Stevie Wright Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Cure Concert Macklemore and Ryan Lewis We Will Rock You Ace Frehley Richie Scarlet Joanne Catherall Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Graham Trottman The Playboys Memo Music Hall St Kilda Melbourne150606 Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman Lifehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Cure Concert Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Casey Donovan WWRY Wa Wa Nee. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Martin Rotsey. Photo Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wa Wa Nee. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Tea Party Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever The Human League Pseudo Echo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Alice Cooper Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Josh Groban Performance150724-040 The Hives Photo by Ros O'Gorman Darren Danielson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos. Photo Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Lifehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ace Frehley Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever Brian Bell Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606-006 Phil Jamieson Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Cure Concert Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Wa Wa Nee. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Jimmy Webb

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Julia Stone Photo Credit Brooke Ashley Barone
Julia Stone To Play Rare Portsea Show

As artists begin to reactivate after 2020’s Covid lockdowns some rare shows are starting to pop up. Julia Stone will be performing in the town of Portsea, in Victoria.

8 mins ago
Brian Cadd APIA Good Times Tour 2015
Brunswick Ballroom Is Melbourne’s Newest Music Venue

Melbourne is about to have a new music venue. Brunswick Ballroom, inspired by the Continental Café in Prahran in the 90s, will kick off with its first gig on 25 February.

6 hours ago
Rick Nielsen photo Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Cheap Trick Replace Live+ On Under The Southern Stars

Cheap Trick will perform in Australia from April as part of Under The Southern Stars replacing Live+.

7 hours ago
Tim Kelly
Tim Kelly Joins Australia Institute of Music

Australian music executive Tim Kelly has taken up a newly created role at the Australian Institute of Music (AIM).

1 day ago
Angus Young AC/DC performing at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia on the final leg of their Rock Or Bust World Tour. photo by Ros O'Gorman
How AC/DC Made The Realize Video From All Over The World

When you watch the AC/DC ‘Realize’ video it looks like the band is all in the same room. They are not. They are all over the planet.

1 day ago
Moving Pictures Under The Palms
Moving Pictures Premiere New ‘Busting Loose’ Live Video

In March 2020, just before the world locked down for the pandemic, Moving Pictures performed at The Toronto Hotel in New South Wales.

2 days ago
Bluey the Album
Australian Charts: Bluey The Album is Number One

The soundtrack to the ABC Kids show Bluey debuts at No.1 this week, called "Bluey The Album", it becomes the first kids set to make it to the top of the Australian Album Charts, also a first for it's composers Joff Bush and David Barber.

2 days ago