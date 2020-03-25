Memo Music Hall and Renegade Team To Stream Kate Ceberano

Memo Music Hall and RockWiz creators Renegade Films will streak Kate Ceberano & Co from the St Kilda venue on Sunday 5th April 2020.

“Memo is my favourite venue in Melbourne”, says Kate. “When I play there I am truly energised, it’s a venue that embraces original music and a strong musical connection with the audience.”

The “Ceberano + Co” show is Kate and whoever from her famous friends list just happens along.

Memo also send this message to music fans. “To all our valued music lovers, firstly we hope you are safe and well. As you may be aware due to the recent government requirements, MEMO is presently unable to open so we thought let’s bring the MEMO experience to you.

We feel it is important to come together and continue to support artists and the live music industry. We look forward to seeing you at MEMO in the future. In the meantime we hope you support this new and exciting venture.”

