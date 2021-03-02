Michael Gudinski Dies At Age 68 - Noise11.com

Michael Gudinski, an absolute juggernaut of the Australian music industry, has died at the age of 68.

Michael Gudinski was the founder of Mushroom Records and later Frontier Touring Company. Michael started Mushroom records in 1972. The first album was the 1973 Sunbury Festival. Two years later Mushroom released Skyhooks ‘Living In The 70s’ and went on to become the biggest selling Australian album for its time.

After Skyhooks Michael signed unknown New Zealand band Split Enz who, despite having little success for their first few albums, went on to have one of the iconic albums of the 80s with ‘True Colours’ and the song ‘I Got You’.

Gudinski founded The Frontier Touring Company in 1979. The company is now the largest touring company in Australia and one of the biggest in the world after having toured Springsteen, McCartney, The Stones and Madonna.

Official Statement from Mushroom Group

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Gudinski AM overnight. The much-loved Australian music legend died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Melbourne, Australia. Michael Gudinski was a key figure in shaping the Australian music industry. He founded the Mushroom Group in 1972 at just 20 years old, which flourished into Australia’s largest independent entertainment group covering touring, record labels, publishing, merchandising, booking agencies, film and television production and creative services. Some of Australia’s most iconic albums have been released under one of his Mushroom Group record labels. His touring company Frontier Touring is Australia’s leading promoter, touring the biggest names in global music since its inception in 1979. A larger-than-life figure, Michael was widely respected for his unwavering passion for all music – in particular Australian music. Most recently, with the music industry severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Michael conceptualised and developed Music From The Home Front, The Sound and The State Of Music, platforms designed to showcase and support contemporary Australian music in an incredibly difficult time. It speaks to the man he was that of his countless illustrious career achievements these projects, that supported the industry he loved, were ones he was particularly proud of. Michael was renowned for his loyalty and dedication. His ability to achieve the unachievable against unsurmountable odds was proven time and again and spoke to his absolute passion for his career and life. Michael’s family loved him immensely and Michael in turn adored his wife Sue, son Matt and partner Cara, daughter Kate and husband Andrew and their children Nina-Rose and Lulu. They meant everything to him, and he was immensely proud of them. Michael often referred to his 200+ staff as the Mushroom Family, with many having clocked decades in his employment. Michael’s legacy will live on through his family and the enormously successful Mushroom Group – an enduring embodiment of decades of passion and determination from an incredible man. The family respectfully ask for privacy in this incredibly difficult time and thank everyone for their support. Please note there will be no further comment at this time.

