Michael Gudinski Memorial Set for 24 March 2021 - Noise11.com

The Victorian State Government State Funeral for Mushroom founder Michael Gudinski will take place at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 24 March 2021.

Gudinski died in his sleep at his home in Toorak on 2 March 2021. His record company Mushroom was the home of Skyhooks, Split Enz and Jimmy Barnes. His touring company Frontier toured Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen and he even had a couple of Melbourne Cup wins with his horses.

Michael was 68 years old.

The Gudinski family will farewell Michael in a private ceremony in Melbourne tomorrow, 10 March 2021. The public State Funeral details will be released later this week.

Comments

comments