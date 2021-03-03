 Michael Gudinski To Have A State Funeral - Noise11.com
Michael Gudinski To Have A State Funeral

by Paul Cashmere on March 3, 2021

in News

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has confirmed that music industry legend Michael Gudinski will be given a state funeral.

Michael’s wife Sue has accepted the honor with a date to be announced soon.

Dan Andrews said, “I went and saw Sue last night and offered her and the family a state funeral for an amazing Victorian.

“It will be a celebration of his life; the details will be finalised in coming days.

“It’s got to be COVID-safe of course, but I think we will be able to come together in an iconic venue and celebrate his life and the mark that he made and the legacy he leaves.”

The state funeral is expected to be held at an iconic Melbourne venue. Through his many operations Michael Gudinski would have at some time had one of his acts play in every major venue in Australia.

Michael Gudinski died in his sleep on 2 March 2021. He was 68 years old.

